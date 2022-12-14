Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
Investors in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CBOE options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market In 2023
It may seem like just a short while ago that 2022 was getting underway, but the reality is that this has been a long and eventful year and it is about to come to a close. Just to put into perspective how long it's been since last New Year's Day, at the start of 2022 the stock market was still making all-time highs, mortgage rates were just above 3%, and most experts thought inflation was going to be "transitory."
NASDAQ
Roblox (RBLX) Suffers From Poor November Figures, Stock Down
Roblox RBLX released its November business update on Nov 15, after which its stock tanked 15.7%. The panic in investors was primarily due to concerns over its slow growth and declining daily active users. The company estimated its bookings for the month to be $222-$225 million, up 5-7% year over...
NASDAQ
ALX Breaks Above 8% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $18), with the stock changing hands as low as $224.50 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
NASDAQ
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
NASDAQ
Interesting EWA Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in iShares Inc. - iShares MSCI Australia ETF (Symbol: EWA) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the EWA options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) where we have detected an approximate $220.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 9.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 47,650,000 to 52,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of AOR, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) is down about 0.4%, Ishares Core Msci International Developed Markets (Symbol: IDEV) is down about 1.2%, and Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (Symbol: IEMG) is up by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the AOR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of AOR, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Does Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Have the Potential to Rally 84% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) closed the last trading session at $13.59, gaining 42.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 84% upside potential.
NASDAQ
First Week of FLT August 2023 Options Trading
Investors in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FLT options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
IMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as low as $63.04 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Do This 1 Thing Regardless of Whether There's a Bull or Bear Market in 2023
There has been a lot of buzz regarding what next year's market will bring after such a dismal showing in 2022. Some think we could see a recession next year, which might bring more losses. Others see the picture getting brighter, with more encouraging inflation data and the Federal Reserve recently having made a minor pivot at its final meeting of the year. There are even some who simply think the market will end the year roughly flat in 2023, meaning no bull or bear market.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: TFI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: TFI) where we have detected an approximate $230.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 5.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 84,050,000 to 89,050,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of TFI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For Golar LNG
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Lumentum Holdings is Now Oversold (LITE)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Comments / 0