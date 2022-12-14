Read full article on original website
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
KDRV
OSP offers more details about two Talent black bear killings
TALENT, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are sharing more details about two black bears killed in Talent this fall. The agency says bullets and an arrow were recovered from the carcass of a female bear. Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish and Wildlife troopers are working on the case. They say...
mybasin.com
75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS
Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
KDRV
Suspect arrested after breaking windows at In-N-Out, threatening customers with knife
MEDORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after breaking multiple windows of the In-N-Out restaurant and threatening customers with a knife. The Medford Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking a window and trespassing at the In-N-Out on Crater Lake Highway. Later...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
KDRV
Police: Man got drunk, crashed into cars and tried to run away on foot several times
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A man has been jailed after police say he got drunk and crashed into several cars and attempted to elude police. On Thursday morning at 10:29 am, the Grants Pass Police Department began receiving calls about an erratic driver and numerous hit and runs. The vehicle was captured on city cameras as it drove the wrong way on NE 6th Street, passing the Police Station, before its involvement in its first crash, hitting two vehicles.
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
Motel 6 Robbery Arrest Klamath Falls
On December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual,...
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying theft, harassment suspect
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department is looking for help identifying the woman in the photos. Police say she is wanted in connection to a theft and harassment case at a local business. If you recognize the suspect, call 541-664-5578 and reference case number 22-8658.
KDRV
First responders honor vets that passed away by putting wreaths on their grave
EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- Police officers, firefighters and veterans paid tribute to first responders that have passed away on duty. The ceremony began at the National Cemetery. Officers from each department placed a wreath near the U.S flag to recognize family members that were lost. Retired Petty Officer for the...
KDRV
Medford City Council considers raising public safety fee
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford City Council is considering whether to raise a public safety fee to help local first responders expand and improve their services. "We're very appreciative that we even have this opportunity to create a strategic plan and present it to our council," said Chief Eric Thompson with the Medford Fire Department. "We're just fortunate to be a part of a community that supports public safety the way it does."
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/16 – New I-5 Siskiyou Summit Electronic Message Signs, Police Investigating Missing Bend Woman Found “Alive and Safe” In Shady Cove
..FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or less in freezing fog with potential black ice building on roadways. * WHERE...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, all valleys in southern Oregon. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, portions of the Rogue Valley north of Talent, including the City of Medford. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or black ice on bridges and roadways. Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
