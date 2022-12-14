A Bluff City Tennessee man is headed to prison for more than two years after he fraudulently invoiced more than 344 thousand dollars in work he never performed from a Johnson City construction company. 49 year old Jack Vicars, will serve two years and three months for fraudulently transferring 344 thousand 650 dollars from 2016 to 2021 while he was project manager and vice president of the company. Vicars used the money to pay off his personal credit card purchases. Vicars was also ordered to pay back the stolen funds and will be on three years supervised probation following his release from prison.

BLUFF CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO