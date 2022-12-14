Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
What Cameras and Lenses Will We See in 2023?
2022 has been quite the year for the industry, with a variety of impressive cameras and lenses making their way to the market. 2023 looks like it will be another exciting year, with a lot to come from all the big players in the industry. This great video essay discusses what we can expect from the likes of Canon, Nikon, Sony, and more.
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Two Exciting New Lenses
As Canon keeps filling out their RF mount lens library, more patents of interesting and innovative lenses have continued to emerge. Two new patents recently came to light, and these lenses look like potentially fantastic options for sports and wildlife photographers. The new patents are for supertelephoto zoom lenses with...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Samyang AF 135mm f/1.8 FE Lens
Samyang has long had a reputation for producing sharp and highly affordable manual focus lenses, but in recent years, they have expanded into autofocus options while still keeping them at highly competitive prices. One of their most impressive lenses is the AF 135mm f/1.8 FE, which combines a useful portrait focal length with a very wide maximum aperture. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Minolta Maxxum 9 Retrospective: A Great Camera That Arrived Too Late
When I was working in the photo industry in the late 90s and early 00s, Nikon was king. Canon was already a close second or even considered the leading brand, depending on which photographer one spoke with. Both companies offered a robust selection of lenses, advanced camera bodies, and excellent autofocus systems. And then there were the outlier brands, like Minolta, Olympus, and Pentax, all who made some wonderful cameras, but were not nearly as popular as tools for professionals. Minolta was, perhaps, one of the most adventurous camera makers.
Fstoppers
Is This the Best Budget Drone Available?
The drone market has matured considerably in recent years, and photographers and filmmakers now have a variety of devices to choose from that fit just about every budget and set of needs. One of the more affordable options is the new DJI Mini 3, which packs a remarkable amount of tech is an extremely portable package. This great video review takes a look at the new drone and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Pinhole + Telephoto + Panorama
I decided to try something I have never seen before with pinhole photography. It doesn't mean it hasn't been tried before....I just haven't seen any examples of it. I setup my R5 on the tripod and attached two extension tubes (18mm + 11mm), then an RF to EF adapter and finally a pinhole body cap.
Fstoppers
How Pros Use Lightroom's Luminance Slider to Make Editing so Much Easier
Do you know what the Luminance slider in Lightroom does and why it's so important that you do? Sure, you can slide it left and right and watch your image change before your eyes, but do you actually know what's happening and why this slider is so powerful?. I subscribe...
Fstoppers
Radiant Photo Editor Adds Color Grading
I took a look at Radiant Photo when it first came out in September. I found it a capable editor, aimed mostly using AI to improve your color and the overall look of shadows, highlights, and other image parameters. It uses a pixel-by-pixel approach, which the developers claim gives you more creative control of the final result.
Fstoppers
Are Modern Camcorders Worth It?
When I worked in camera marketing, one of the toughest sells around the mid-2010s was camcorders. Why spend hundreds or thousands of dollars when a DSLR can give you equivalent image quality and, on paper, do more? YouTuber Tom Buck answers that question after a couple of months of using one.
Fstoppers
How to Get Great Landscape Photos Even in Bad Light and Weather
One of the most challenging aspects of landscape photography is that we have no control over the light or the conditions. And while bad light and weather can be frustrating to experience, you should not let them stop you from making photos. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to create compelling landscape images even when the light and weather are not cooperating.
Fstoppers
Optimize, Organize, and Speed Up: Tips for Lightroom Classic
With Adobe just releasing their latest iteration of Lightroom Classic, I thought now might be the time to look at how to optimize and speed up Adobe's favorite image management and editing application. I always get asked about Lightroom. The most frequently asked questions are why can’t I find my...
Fstoppers
Using Positive and Negative Space for Composition in Photography
There are a lot of ways for a photographer to make a composition. Although some won’t like to accept it, the rule of third often fits quite nicely. But no matter what you use as a basis for composition, we always use negative space. Most of us just don’t realize it.
Fstoppers
A Practical Beginner's Guide to Using ISO to Balance Exposure
Along with aperture and shutter speed, ISO is one of the three fundamental parameters that control the balance of exposure in your images, and as such, mastering it is crucial to becoming a competent and confident photographer. If you are new to photography and looking to improve, check out this great video tutorial that will give you a practical guide to ISO and how to use it in your work.
Comments / 0