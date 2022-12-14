Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson Looks Celestial in Starry Blue Dress & Hidden Heels on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale
Kelly Clarkson brought stars to the season 22 finale of “The Voice” which aired yesterday on NBC. The singer and talk show host graced the stage for a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?” from her album “When Christmas Comes Around.” Clarkson went festive for the special occasion in a show-stopping dramatic blue gown by Gucci. The “Stronger” songstress’ look was sequined and billowing, made out of velvet fabric. The floor-length style was completed with a sequined silver belt and lengthy sleeves likened to those on a traditional kimono. The dress is from Gucci’s “Cosmogonies” collection, which was inspired by...
Look of the Week: Katie Holmes's Y2K ensemble goes viral for all the wrong reasons
When the actor stepped onto the Jingle Bell red carpet last Sunday wearing a dress over jeans, fans became divided over the Y2K-inspired ensemble, with some calling the look "cursed."
Collection
Over 55 years Norma Kamali has built a lexicon of signature styles that she parses each season to address the moment. Take the best-selling Diana dress; last season it was offered in party-’til-you-drop neons and metallics; for pre-fall it’s been toned down, appearing in muted shades like bone and lichen that speak to Kamali’s embrace of Zen in the face of a looming recession.
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest Red Carpet Look to Date
Margot Robbie never fails to turn heads on the red carpet, whether she’s draped in exquisite Chanel haute couture at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York, or wearing an olive-green Jacquemus tiered maxi dress to promote Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Australian actor’s sartorial choices tend to err on the demure side, but her latest appearance threw fans a fashion curveball.
Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Her ‘Massive’ Ballgown for the 2022 Grammy Awards
Here's a look at the story behind Carrie Underwood's choice of dress for the 2022 Grammy Awards and why the country music star almost decided against it.
Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for a New Shorter Haircut — See the Photo!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off a shorter, spikier hairstyle on Instagram Lisa Rinna is rocking a new haircut! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59 — known for her diverse wig collection and passion for ever-changing hairstyles — has traded her shaggy haircut for a short, punk-inspired hairdo. The blonde coloring also differs from Rinna's traditional brown locks. She debuted the look with an Instagram photo on Thursday, simply writing "Chop Chop" in the caption and tagging her hairstylist, Sally Hershberger. ...
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Elle
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Princess Charlotte Matches With Mom Kate Middleton in Trench Coat Dress & Shiny Ballet Flats at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service
Princess Charlotte matched her mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales while attending the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey is a holiday special that the royal family members take part in, including her father Prince William and brother Prince George as well as, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the festive occasion, Charlotte coordinated her ensemble with Middleton’s. The 7-year-old royal arrived at the affair in a burgundy trench coat dress. The piece featured a velvet-layered collar, side slant pockets, streamlined buttons at the center and a slight flare...
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Cozies Up in Fair Isle Sweater Ahead of ‘Together at Christmas’ Special
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was cozily dressed ahead of her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. As seen on Twitter, the princess wore a cream Fair Isle sweater in a promotional video while decorating an ornament-strung Christmas tree. Her turtleneck knitwear featured a geometric dark red, gray and black pattern with ribbed trim, accented by gold buttoned cuffs. A set of sparkling circular drop earrings furnished her outfit, layered over a set of black trousers. Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess...
Pippa Middleton Matches Sister Princess Kate in Same Wine-Colored Coat While Attending Her Older Sister’s Christmas Carol Service
Pretty in purple! Princess Kate and sister Pippa Middleton donned strikingly similar wine-colored coats while attending the royal’s annual holiday concert at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales, 40, showed up to the taping for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on Thursday, December 15, wearing a maroon coat dress that had structured shoulders and […]
Everything You Missed in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas Pic — Like George's Untucked Shirt!
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also require a double take Kate Middleton and Prince William's family Christmas card is full of sweet and unexpected details — but did you catch them all? The royal couple is celebrating their first holiday season as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and keeping with tradition, they've shared a new family photo that is being used on the cards. In the shot, Prince William and Princess Kate walk, both 40, along a path holding hands with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. While the...
Who Was the Real Villain in Harry & Meghan?
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a modern and sometimes morbid fairy tale, diving with forensic detail into the couple’s Instagram-born love story, the complexities of her biracial identity, and each of their family sagas. But if Harry and Meghan, in their telling, are the heroes of the deftly produced docuseries, I wondered, as I fired up part two on Thursday, who would be branded the villain. Would it be the British tabloid media that gleefully tore down the duchess, or perhaps the rigid royal family, to whom the couple alluded in the first part of the show but stopped short of directly condemning?
Melissa McCarthy Embraces the Holidays in Whimsical Christmas Dress & Red Pumps on ‘James Corden’
Melissa McCarthy was in a festive mood on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The “Bridesmaids” actress, who was joined by singer Josh Groban, spoke about her whiskey collaboration with Big Nose Kate while wearing an over-the-top Christmas dress with sharp pumps. McCarthy’s look consisted of a sparkling red sequin top half, followed by a tiered red and green skirt with a tulle undercarriage. The dress featured a two-toned bell sleeve and was embellished all down the front with faux poinsettias and a string of white Christmas lights. Atop McCarthy’s head sat a miniature Christmas tree accompanied by what appeared to...
wmagazine.com
Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off a New Blunt Cut on Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer’s looks are so iconic, they’ve inspired multipler song lyrics, and her hair is just as much a part of her image as anything else. The actress is known for her golden, flowing locks, or at least she used to be. Pfeiffer just underwent a big haircut, but don’t worry, because she is definitely pulling it off.
Prince William, Duchess Kate wear matching jeans in uber-casual Christmas card: See it here
Royals, they're just like us. Or at least they dress like us for their Christmas card. See the photo of Prince William, Princess Kate and kids.
Princess Beatrice Dresses Up in Plaid Trench Coat & Black Suede Boots for ‘Together at Christmas’ With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice brought plaid style to the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey tonight in London. The royal member arrived at the event alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Wrapped in elegance, Beatrice bundled up in a chic trench coat and black suede boots. Beatrice’s winter-ready outfit consisted of a grey and white coat fastened with shiny gold asymmetrical buttons all down the front. The royal carried a faux-crocodile embossed clutch and wore her hair down in curls. As for footwear, Beatrice opted for black suede pointed-toe boots of what appeared to be the knee-high variety. The cold weather footwear was...
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0