ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will Smith says Emancipation co-star Ben Foster didn’t make eye contact with him for six months while filming

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTvxf_0jigETwf00

Will Smith has discussed the intensity of the six-month shoot for his latest film, the slavery drama Emancipation .

In the movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua , Smith plays a slave called Peter who escapes captivity and goes to fight with Abraham Lincoln ’s army during the American Civil War.

Ben Foster stars as a slave hunter who relentlessly pursues Smith’s character through the swamps of Louisiana .

Speaking in the latest episode of Red Table Talk , Smith explained how, on the first day of the shoot, Foster blanked him – an approach that Smith had a lot of respect for.

“Ben just walked past me and didn’t say nothing,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, he must not have seen me.’ And then for six months he didn’t speak to me, he didn’t make eye contact with me, he didn’t say a word. He didn’t acknowledge me for six months.

“But what he did that first day, I was like, ‘Yup, got it.’ We’re not playing. This is real. This is serious. We’re not fooling around with these ideas. I really credit Ben for clicking me into the next gear of depth and focus.”

Smith then talked about how, on the final day of the shoot, Foster came over to the monitor to look at a shot with Smith and Fuqua for the first time. “He watches the shot and Antoine says, ‘I’m happy. We got it,’” recalled Smith.

“Then I look over at Ben, it’s the last day, and he [extends his hand] and says, ‘Nice to meet you.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNWpJ_0jigETwf00

Through tears of laughter, Smith added: “We had been through that whole movie together. And the whole time he wasn’t going to his trailer, he was staying in his character tent all day long and he had all his stuff in his character tent.”

Smith said that, months after production wrapped and the two actors came back together to do press, he felt like he didn’t know Foster. “I was like, ‘Who are you? You kind soul, you,’” said Smith.

A clip of Foster, meanwhile, was shown, in which he said: “I’m blown away by what Will Smith did in this film... we must reflect on our past in order to meet our current day and our current day is rife with frightening similarities to what happened during this true story, when that took place.”

Elsewhere in the Red Table Talk episode, Smith recalled being stuck in chains for 15 minutes as crew frantically searched for keys , and how one Emancipation co-star spat on him during an improvised take.

Read The Independent ’s review of the movie here , and find out what Fuqua had to say about working with Smith, and the Oscars slap, here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I stand against everything that my dad wrote’: Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter speaks out against Meghan Markle rant

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter, the podcast host Emily Clarkson, has spoken out against her father’s recent comments about the Duchess of Sussex.In a newspaper column this week, Clarkson wrote that he despises the duchess “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.He also wrote that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.Clarkson’s comments, published in The Sun on Friday 16 December in response to the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix, were widely condemned...
The Independent

‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar

Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian reveals she won’t let daughter True sleepover at Kourtney Kardashian’s house

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she won’t let daughter, True, spend the night at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.The 38-year-old reality star discussed her daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, during an interview alongside her older sister for Vanity Fair.During the segment, Khloe was hooked up to a lie detector while Kourtney asked her a series of questions. The Poosh founder brought up her niece and asked if the four-year-old was allowed to spend the night at her aunt’s home. “Okay, are you ever going to let True sleep over at my house?” Kourtney asked her sister, who responded: “Probably...
The Independent

Matt Damon mocks ‘movie star’ George Clooney’s ‘class and sophistication’ with cat litter story

Matt Damon has brought the strange story of George Clooney defecating in a cat’s litter tray back into the limelight.In a teaser for the 2022 Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony, which will air on 28 December, Damon can be heard talking about Clooney’s prankster antics.He says: “It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars.“So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Centre honourees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication – Cary Grant, Henry Fonda,...
The Independent

‘You cannot write things like this’: John Bishop and Carol Vorderman among stars to condemn Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle rant

Several celebrities and public figures have fiercely condemned Jeremy Clarkson’s “vile” and “hateful” rant against Meghan Markle in a newspaper column. In an op-ed for The Sun published on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her. “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” Clarkson added. Now, several prominent figures – from comedians Kathy Burke and John Bishop to Countdown star Carol Vorderman – have criticised Clarkson’s comments. Bishop tweeted that the remarks were a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation...
The Independent

‘I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being’: Miriam Margolyes says she was ‘shocked’ when Queen told her to ‘be quiet’

Miriam Margolyes has opened up about the time the Queen told her to “be quiet”.The actor is famously outspoken – in October she said “f*** you, bastard” live on Radio 4’s Today programme about chancellor Jeremy Hunt – and it turns out her bold antics didn’t go down well with the late Queen Elizabeth II.Speaking in an interview with The Times Magazine, Margolyes said: “The Queen told me to ‘be quiet’. It shocked me because I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being. I was waffling on when she was talking to somebody else, and I was overriding...
The Independent

Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s debauched masterpiece has orgies, elephants, spanking and Margot Robbie

Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
The Independent

Helena Bonham Carter wore black to signify ‘mourning’ over Tim Burton split

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about her separation from filmmaker Tim Burton after ending their decade-long relationship in 2014.While appearing on the Therapy Works podcast on 13 December, the British actor reflected on her “painful” breakup with the Wednesday director and producer.Though she and Burton were never married, Bonham Carter referred to their split as a "divorce."“I went through a very painful divorce,” she told podcast host Julia Samuel. “It was a long-lasting thing. That’s the other thing, it’s not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it’s a kind of marriage if you have...
The Independent

‘I had to Google her’: Lena Dunham’s husband Luis Felber says he hadn’t heard of her before they met

Lena Dunham’s husband, the musician Luis Felber, has revealed he “had to Google” the Girls creator before they met in January last year. Dunham and Felber, who is known professionally as Attawalpa, met on a blind date in London, after they were set up by mutual friends. The couple got engaged after seven months of dating, before tying the knot at an intimate ceremony in London on 25 September 2021. In an article about their relationship, published by The Sunday Times, Felber, 36, said he didn’t know who Dunham was before they met and “had to Google her” before...
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she felt ‘disconnected’ from motherhood due to welcoming baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson has opened up about how welcoming a baby via surrogate made her feel “disconnected” from motherhood at first.The Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, in November. Wilson has often spoken about the difficult fertility journey she went through to become a mother.Now, in a new interview with Today, the 42-year-old has discussed how she initially felt about motherhood the moment her daughter was born. “Having a baby via surrogate is a bit different of an experience because in a way, you feel a little disconnected,” Wilson said. “Even though I...
The Independent

Sam Worthington explains why he lost out on James Bond role to Daniel Craig: ‘I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me’

Avatar star Sam Worthington discussed his close brush with 007.The Australian actor was one of the finalists up for the role that ultimately went to Daniel Craig who took over as James Bond for 2006’s Casino Royale.Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of the Water on Friday (16 December), Worthington recalled flying to screen test for mega-producer Barbara Broccoli, who personally cut his hair to fit her vision for the next Bond.“I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me,” Worthington said. “The suit...
The Independent

‘Best birthday present ever’: Jane Fonda announces cancer is in remission

Jane Fonda made the gleeful announcement that her cancer is in remission on Instagram on Thursday (15 December).In September, Fonda revealed she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.“BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!” the Grace and Frankie star, who turns 85 next week, wrote alongside a photo of her at a protest.“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way....
The Independent

‘He’s only a human’: Jay Blades says he’s getting ‘a lot of grief’ after touching King Charles on The Repair Shop

Jay Blades has said that he’s been “getting a lot of grief” after touching King Charles III during a special episode of The Repair Shop.During The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, which also celebrated the BBC’s centenary when it aired in October, the then Prince of Wales’s bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware were fixed.Some have apparently complained that the presenter broke royal protocol by touching Charles.In the one-off programme, Blades greeted the 74-year-old with a cup of Earl Grey tea, presenting it in an HRH mug and...
The Independent

‘It still is very hard – losing Shane was terrible’: Elizabeth Hurley reflects on death of ex-fiancé and cricket legend Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley has reflected on the death of Shane Warne, the cricket legend and her ex-fiancé who died earlier this year.The Australian cricketer, who was considered one of the best bowlers of all time, died of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, in March aged 52.In a new interview with The Times Magazine, Hurley, who was engaged to Warne in 2011, talked about how difficult it has been for her and her son Damian, 20, to process the deaths of Warne and Damian’s film producer father Steve Bing, who died by suicide in 2020.“Of the four...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy