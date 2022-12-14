ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

World Cup: Kylian Mbappe runs to crowd to apologise for hitting fan with wayward shot

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eqSC_0jigEOmG00

Kylian Mbappe ran to the crowd to apologise to a fan after accidentally hitting him with a wayward shot.

The incident happened in the warm-up before France ’s World Cup 2022 semi-final against Morocco .

In the clip, Mbappe jumps over the advertising board and makes his way to the stands, where a supporter can be seen holding his head.

The football star - regarded as one of the best on the planet - reaches out to the fan, who appears unaware that he is trying to apologise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 final LIVE: Argentina vs France team news and lineups as Di Maria starts with Messi

Argentina play France in the World Cup final in Qatar as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize. Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup could see the 35-year-old win the tournament for the first time, perhaps cementing his position as the greatest player in the history of the sport.Standing in Messi and Argentina’s way are the defending champions France, as Les Bleus aim to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. France forward Kylian Mbappe comes into the final level with Messi at the top of the golden boot...
The Independent

World Cup final: France fans in Paris celebrate as Kylian Mbappé scores twice in two minutes

Fans celebrated in Paris as Kylian Mbappé scored twice in two minutes in the second half of the final against Argentina.The goals happened 80 minutes into the game, after Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria scored twice in the first half.After France regained the ball from Lionel Messi, Mbappé broke free of his marker and shot the ball past Emi Martinez into the back of the net.With these two goals, Mbappé has also taken the lead in the race for the Golden Boot.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s ArgentinaFrance battle past Morocco to set up thrilling World Cup final against ArgentinaKylian Mbappe runs to crowd to apologise for hitting fan with wayward shot
The Independent

World Cup final live stream: How to watch Argentina vs France online and on TV

Argentina play France in the World Cup final with two of the game’s biggest names in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe facing off.After defeating Morocco in the semi-finals, Didier Deschamps’ side can now create history and secure immortal status by defending the title they won four years ago in Russia in 2018.But there is a sense of destiny surrounding Messi and the Albiceleste’s run to the final in Qatar following a impressive win over Croatia, with Antoine Griezmann aware of the challenge that faces Les Bleus.Follow all the World Cup final action - LIVE“Any team with Messi in is...
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats

The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
The Independent

Angel Di Maria in tears after scoring for Argentina in World Cup final against France

Angel Di Maria was overcome with emotion after scoring for Argentina in their World Cup final against France on Sunday (18 December). Di Maria had won a penalty with which Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half, the Juventus winger drawing a foul from Ousmane Dembele in the France box.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesLater in the half, a clinical Argentina counter-attack saw Alexis Mac Allister square the ball from his side’s right flank to their left, where Di Maria rushed into the France penalty area to meet it.Di Maria cut a...
The Independent

Fans go wild as Di Maria gives Argentina 2-0 lead over France in World Cup final

Argentina fans are getting excited as the team go 2-0 up to France at the World Cup final, following a 36th minute goal from Di Maria.Di Maria's comeback in the final is monumental, after he was taken out of Argentina's starting lineup during other knockout games due to injury.The goal follows Lionel Messi giving the country an early lead, after a penalty against France's Theo Hernandez. Messi has now scored in each of the knockout games of the 2022 World Cup.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

World Cup Final: Fans globally react to every goal from Argentina vs France

Argentina vs France has been a World Cup final for the history books, and fans worldwide have been supporting their favourite teams to lift the trophy.Scenes erupted in Buenos Aires following Messi’s first penalty and Di Maria’s 36th-minute goal, leaving Argentina 2-0 up before the game had even reached half time.A Paris bar went wild as France completed a remarkable turnaround, as star man Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in two minutes, the first a pentaly (80’), which was then almost immediatly followed by a brilliantly worked equaliser (82’).Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Elon Musk shares video from World Cup final in surprise Qatar appearance

Elon Musk has announced that he’s in Qatar to watch Argentina and France face off at the World Cup final, sharing a video of his view of the pitch.Despite recent controversies surrounding his new Twitter venture, the billionaire appears to be taking time out to relax and watch the football.However, he’s been posting live goal video updates on his Twitter page, giving his supporters a great view of the action from home.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

World Cup Final: Argentina fans react to Messi penalty securing early lead

Scenes in Buenos Aires erupted as Lionel Messi's first-half penalty secured an early lead for Argentina at the World Cup final.The goal happened 23 minutes into the game, leaving plenty of time for even more action from the side.France's Theo Hernandez and Lionel Messi clashed trying to get to the ball, leaving an Argentina penalty, which converted to a 1-0 lead, thanks to the Golden Boot candidate.Messi has now scored in each of the knockout games of the 2022 World Cup.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi’s ArgentinaMbappé leads French players in national anthem at World Cup finalArgentina belt out national anthem before taking on France at World Cup final
The Independent

Mbappé leads French players in national anthem at World Cup final

Les Bleus belted out France's national anthem one last time during the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as they take on Argentina in the final.Lusail Iconic Stadium erupted as 'La Marseillaise' played out as fans hope the likes of Mbappé and Dembélé can secure the winning goals against fellow footballing legend, Lionel Messi.63 games have been played during the tournament in Qatar, and it's thought up to 88,000 could be in attendance at today's match.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Argentina belt out national anthem before taking on France at World Cup final

Argentinian fans have packed into Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar to show their support for Argentina in the World Cup final, and made their entrance known with a roaring rendition of the country's national anthem.Lionel Messi is set to go head-to-head with fellow world-leading player, Kylian Mbappé, both of whom have scored five goals each this tournament.This is the 64th game of the World Cup and it's thought up to 88,000 people could be cheering on their country from the stands.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Argentines wakes up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar

Zeyda Cipra has been so anxious all week about Argentina's match against France in the World Cup final that she couldn’t avoid talking about how she was feeling with her psychologist.“She told me she was feeling the same way about the World Cup,” laughed Cipra, a 35-year-old economics student who also runs a pet shop in Buenos Aires. “I’m really excited, and have terrible anxiety.”Argentines woke up Sunday ready to watch the national team play in Qatar for a third World Cup title, the first since 1986, amid a feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a...
The Independent

World Cup final prediction and odds: How will Argentina vs France play out?

France look to defend the World Cup against Argentina in the Qatar 2022 final.The Albiceleste had too much for Croatia while Didier Deschamps’ side suffered a scare before edging past Morocco.Les Bleus are already meticulously planning how to keep Lionel Messi quiet, which could represent the path to victory and a third world crown, according to Antoine Griezmann.Follow all the World Cup final action - LIVE“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup. We have seen Argentina play, we know how they play....
The Independent

‘The World Cup is stained’: Roy Keane hits out over Qatar human-rights issues ahead of final

Roy Keane has claimed that the World Cup is ‘stained’ due to human-rights issues in Qatar, where this edition of the tournament has been held.There have been reports of thousands of migrant-worker deaths in the state, which is known to have anti-LGBT+ laws and attitudes.Addressing “human rights” during ITV’s build-up to Sunday’s final between Argentina and France, Keane said: “This World Cup is stained, that’s the bottom line.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updates“The football’s been great, but the football was always gonna be great because you’ve got world-class players, but it is stained.”It is...
The Independent

France all blue, white and red for World Cup final

With concrete blocks painted blue, white and red, Paris police sealed off the French capital's most famous boulevard to traffic on Sunday in anticipation that it will flood with celebrating crowds if France beats Argentina to win its third World Cup title.The Champs-Elysées and some surrounding streets were declared off-limits to vehicles until the early hours of Monday morning.Fans painted blue, white and red stripes on their faces and squeezed into national jerseys as they gathered to watch the match, hoping that Les Bleus will defend the title they won in 2018 and become the first team since Brazil...
The Independent

World Cup golden boot: What are the tiebreakers for top goalscorer award?

As the World Cup comes to an end in Qatar today (Sunday 18 December), the winner of the golden boot will be crowned.The award goes to the player who has scored the most goals at the tournament, and this year it may in fact come down to two finalists – Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesBoth forwards enter the final having scored five goals each at the tournament, meaning a goal for either today – as long as the other does not score – would claim them the...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager after World Cup exit

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on as England manager and will look to remain in charge through to the European Championships in 2024.The Football Association said: “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign.”Southgate said he needed time to reflect on his future following England’s defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar last week.The 52-year-old admitted he was conflicted about remaining in charge and said it was important he made the “right decision” for the team.But Southgate has retained the backing of his...
The Independent

World Cup final commentators: Who are the BBC and ITV pundits for Argentina vs France?

The World Cup final sees Argentina and France compete for football’s greatest prize.Lionel Messi is attempting to win the World Cup for the first time in his final tournament appearance with Argentina, while Kylian Mbappe attempts to lead France to a defence of their title won in Russia four years ago.World Cup LIVE: Argentina face France in Qatar final The World Cup final is being shown on both BBC One and ITV 1, in what is the biggest sporting event of the year.France’s win over Croatia in 2018 hit a record peak of 10.8 million on BBC, while it...
The Independent

What channel is the World Cup final on? Kick-off time and where to watch Argentina vs France

A blockbuster World Cup final sees Argentina and France battle it out for glory in Qatar.Fresh from victory over Morocco, the defending champions take on the greatest player of all time to many in Lionel Messi, who inspired a statement victory over Croatia in the semi-finals.Antoine Griezmann insists Les Bleus will be busy drilling their gamplan to cope with Messi , who he admits provides a unique challenge.Follow all the World Cup final action - LIVE“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup....
The Independent

Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France:___Argentines woke up ready to watch the national team play for its third World Cup title amid a national feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world.Argentina will face France in the final in Qatar and fan Guillermo Ortiz says “the whole city is dressed with the flag.”Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014 but lost to Germany. Everyone in the country agrees...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy