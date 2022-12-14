ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
Golf.com

Charlie Woods is also hurting. Here’s what happened, according to family friend

Charlie Woods is hurting, too? Charlie Woods is hurting, too. “You know these kids: They’ll be running by tomorrow,” Notah Begay said. Indeed. That’s the good news. But the unfortunate update is that Charlie, the 13-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, may be slowed for this weekend’s PNC Championship, the event that pairs major winners with family members. A left leg limp from the younger Woods was noticeable during Friday’s pro-am, and on the Golf Channel broadcast, Begay, an analyst and Woods family friend, said it came after he rolled his ankle while hitting on the range.
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today

On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods shares huge secret

Tiger Woods revealed a big secret about his preparation on the golf course earlier this year. The legendary Woods might never appear to waver or be prone to jitters. But according to the man himself back in October, he experienced them all the time and came up with a way to relieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Golf.com

2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more

The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Ex-NBA player Tyrell Terry retires from basketball at just age 22 revealing he has suffered with anxiety and experienced the 'darkest times of his life' while playing professionally

Former NBA second-round draft choice, Tyrell Terry has announced his retirement from the league aged just 22 due to mental health difficulties. Terry was taken 31st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and had a brief stint in Memphis before being assigned to their G-League affiliate and eventually cut this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it legal to hold an umbrella in one hand and putt with the other?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. It rains quite often where we play in Malaysia, but not enough for the siren to go off. Is there a penalty if I hold an umbrella with one hand and putt with the other? —Francis Liew, Malaysia.
Golf.com

How it felt inside the ropes with Tiger (and Charlie) Woods | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to a special Friday edition of the Rogers Report! To put it quite simply, today was awesome. I had never followed Tiger for a full 18 holes, but today? Today I got to be inside the ropes following him and Charlie. Going in, I had no idea what to expect. A lot of people, sure. And a lot of security. But besides that I was just eager to find out how it would all play out. So let’s run through my day from start to finish.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman says he met with Justin Thomas to discuss LIV Golf, 'door is open' for Rory McIlroy despite his thoughts on CEO

Another day, another opportunity for Greg Norman to make headlines. The LIV Golf CEO has been making the rounds of late, with his latest stop coming with bunkered magazine. Norman claimed he met with Justin Thomas, one of the biggest names in golf, to discuss the possibility of adding him to the Saudi-backed circuit, per the report.
Golf.com

‘How awesome is that?’ Tiger Woods breaks down son Charlie’s golf swing

Over the last several years, Tiger Woods has morphed from 15-time major champion to Golf Dad. He’s still the former, but the latter takes up more of his time. Woods and his son, Charlie, are the most famous pairing at this weekend’s PNC Championship in Orlando. They finished second last year and enter this one a little nicked up but still among the favorites.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

At the PNC, Charlie Woods’ celebrity is larger than ever

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was bound to happen eventually. Charlie Woods, the lookalike son of the greatest golfer of this generation, could not remain a secret forever. Not with that charisma, and especially not with that golf swing. But it’s fair to wonder if anyone intended for him to...
ORLANDO, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed

The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
Golf.com

Charlie Woods tee-box confusion at PNC cleared up by rules official

Charlie Woods might be just 13 years old, but he still garners plenty of attention. This week, at the PNC Championship, that spotlight shines the brightest. Having the last name “Woods” has that effect. Earlier this week, we got a prime example of that trickle-down Tiger effect. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy