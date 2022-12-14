INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach Edey had 29 points and 16 rebounds and Caleb Furst scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help No. 1 Purdue fend off Davidson 69-61 in the Indy Classic on Saturday night. The Boilermakers (11-0) are positioned to stay in the top spot for an unprecedented second straight week. Purdue earned its first No. 1 ranking last December, then lost on a buzzer-beater at Rutgers and didn’t return until this week. Furst also had 13 rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 14 points and Foster Loyer added 11 points and 10 assists for Davidson (7-4). The Wildcats fell to 0-11 against No. 1 foes and 18-116 against Top 25 teams.

