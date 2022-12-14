ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanarightnow.com

Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bobcat Football Finishes Season in FCS Semifinals

Four seeded Montana State Football lost to top seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings. The Cats finish their season 12-2 overall as Big Sky Co-Champions while SDSU will meet North Dakota State in the title game.
BROOKINGS, SD

