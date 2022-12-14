Read full article on original website
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
Bobcat Football Finishes Season in FCS Semifinals
Four seeded Montana State Football lost to top seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings. The Cats finish their season 12-2 overall as Big Sky Co-Champions while SDSU will meet North Dakota State in the title game.
#1 South Dakota State punches ticket to title game with 39-18 win over #4 Montana State
BROOKINGS-- The Jackrabbit offense rolled in a 39-18 win over the Bobcats on a record cold day in Brookings. South Dakota State came in looking for revenge after losing in the semifinals to the Bobcats in Bozeman last season. Montana State boasted the best rushing offense in the FCS but...
'It's fun!' Mom of twin MSU football players loves watching her sons play the game
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team. "It's fun! Their entire high school, it was...
