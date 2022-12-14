Read full article on original website
Sean Texsean
3d ago
NOPE I drive a 1975 Corvette and TX ONLY issues a rear plate for antique cars. they also have a sticker and good for 5 years. they also require NO Saftey or inspection! ever. my car has side pipes and is LOUD. I pass cops and they wave. BUT.. I do carry the law in my car in case a cop isn't aware of the statute 504.502 so there's your answer. get a 25 year old car or older. and no more fuss. plus insurance is dirt cheap.
4
1017thepoint.com
UNION COUNTY FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN TEXAS
(Plano, TX)--The man who allegedly stole a Union County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and has been on the loose for the last month has been captured in Texas. 46-year-old Steven Lakes was arrested in a Dallas suburb. Local investigators had been working with the U.S. Marshal’s office. Lakes remained in jail in Texas Friday morning awaiting extradition back to Indiana, where he will face multiple felonies in both Union and Franklin County. Lakes had been flushed from a Connersville home during a drug investigation earlier this fall.
'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024
Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are signaling they aren't finished yet with big changes to election administration and could implement new rules ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
Electric Vehicles On The Rise in Midland/Odessa? Yes, Even in the Middle of the Oilfield
Even in the middle of the oilfield electric vehicles are on the rise, and not only here but all over Texas EVs are the vehicle to get. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, how many EVs are registered in Texas overall? It is not a huge number but for the beginning of the EV revolution, it is more than most Texans might think.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Why is Texas’ water brown?
So, we don’t get the white snow, but we don’t get the white beaches with blue water either. It’s been asked plenty of times... Why is our Texas' water brown?
eastcoasttraveller.com
What Part of Texas Has the Best BBQ?
Houston ranks 18th on the list and is one of the best places to find great BBQs. The big city offers a wide variety of meats and specialties. It also has several legacy smokehouses and newly muscled barbecue royalty. The Greater Houston region has become the epicenter of the new...
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
At least 20 states don't require front license plates, according to AutoList.
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
