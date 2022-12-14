Read full article on original website
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
North Dakota got walloped with snow and here are your totals from around the state.
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Portions of Interstates 90 and 29 reopen Saturday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and 29 have reopened. Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. Saturday. All remaining closures on I-90 will be reopened by...
wdayradionow.com
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
kxnet.com
Near-blizzard conditions are possible Thursday
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Northwesterly winds will increase Thursday with gusts to 45 MPH. Combined with the afternoon band of snow and the fresh snowpack, blowing snow will be a concern. Blizzard conditions are possible. The NW wind slowly dies down through Friday as the scattered snow exits. Temperatures...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo closing city offices and several services due to severe weather
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is closing their offices due to severe weather conditions across North Dakota. The city's offices closed at 3 p.m, including all Fargo Public Library locations, Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste facility, and Fargo Cass Public Health's clinic and immunization services. MATBUS will also suspend their services beginning at 4:00 p.m and the Ground Transportation Center at 4:15 pm. MATBUS tentatively expects their services to resume on December 16th, depending on the weather conditions.
wdayradionow.com
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
KFYR-TV
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Power outages reported in scattered areas of the state due to the storm
Reports of power outages are coming in from various areas of the state, presumably due to the winter storm enveloping North Dakota.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
wdayradionow.com
Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
North Dakota Found To Be One Of The Deadliest Driving States During Holiday Season?!
There are a number of things that might make driving through North Dakota dangerous, but how deadly is North Dakota compared to other states?. An insurance company called Jerry did some research, and ranked each state on how deadly driving through them is during the holiday season. Most Common Causes...
KFYR-TV
Behind the scenes: North Dakota Outdoors calendar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Outdoors calendar is always popular with outdoors men and women at this time of year. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has produced and printed an outdoor calendar for nearly 40 years. “What’s attractive about it is quality of photos, top notch...
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
