(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO