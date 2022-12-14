ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Portions of Interstates 90 and 29 reopen Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and 29 have reopened. Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. Saturday. All remaining closures on I-90 will be reopened by...
WATERTOWN, SD
wdayradionow.com

No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
GLYNDON, MN
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Near-blizzard conditions are possible Thursday

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Northwesterly winds will increase Thursday with gusts to 45 MPH. Combined with the afternoon band of snow and the fresh snowpack, blowing snow will be a concern. Blizzard conditions are possible. The NW wind slowly dies down through Friday as the scattered snow exits. Temperatures...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Fargo closing city offices and several services due to severe weather

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is closing their offices due to severe weather conditions across North Dakota. The city's offices closed at 3 p.m, including all Fargo Public Library locations, Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste facility, and Fargo Cass Public Health's clinic and immunization services. MATBUS will also suspend their services beginning at 4:00 p.m and the Ground Transportation Center at 4:15 pm. MATBUS tentatively expects their services to resume on December 16th, depending on the weather conditions.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

More delays, closures across North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
kroxam.com

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather

(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
WEST FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Behind the scenes: North Dakota Outdoors calendar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Outdoors calendar is always popular with outdoors men and women at this time of year. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has produced and printed an outdoor calendar for nearly 40 years. “What’s attractive about it is quality of photos, top notch...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy