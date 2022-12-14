Read full article on original website
This $20 Tool Makes Fluffy Rice Faster Than Your Rice Cooker — and It Takes Up Zero Counter Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My rice cooker and I are at a weird place right now: I think it takes too long to cook, so I rarely use it, and instead of cooking the rice that’s already in my cupboard, I start buying frozen microwavable rice packets that are quick and easy (and don’t mind if I forget to start making the rice until I’m done cooking everything else). After zapping packet after packet, I realized that my microwave might be onto something. As it turns out, it is.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree
'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
Easy 'Crockpot Christmas Candy' Is Perfect for Homemade Gifts
Whip up a batch for teachers and co-workers.
62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy
From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
Simple 'Christmas Crockpot Breakfast' Is the Secret to a Stress-Free Morning
Cook it overnight and it's ready in the morning!
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts You Can Buy at Walmart
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Find Out: 5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy NowSee: 3...
7 ways I’ve kept warm without turning the heat on
I’m trying to save money on my energy bill by resisting the heating. Here’s how I’ve gotten by so far.
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
Cherokee Indian fried bread
Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.
Rodent, bird poop ruin salt, sugar at a Miami Restaurant Depot, ‘Where Restaurants Shop’
The Restaurant Depot chain’s motto is “Where Restaurants Shop” but there’s 7,500 pounds of Domino sugar and 22,250 pounds of salt that won’t be bought from the Restaurant Depot in Medley after a state inspector spotted rodent and bird excreta.
Drew Barrymore Redesigned Her Kitchen and It’s Straight Out of a Dream
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drew Barrymore has been busy redesigning her kitchen, taking fans along for the ride as she transforms her monochromatic wood-toned space into a glorious color-filled oasis using her brand new FLOWER Home Paint collection.
