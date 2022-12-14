CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say one student has been killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting near a Chicago high school. Chicago fire officials say the four 16-year-olds were shot Friday afternoon near Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen on the West Side. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern says the victims were shot outside the school. A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says all four were taken to Stroger Hospital. Ahern says one boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy is in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, have non-life-threatening injuries. Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO