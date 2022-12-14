Read full article on original website
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Remembering ‘a fierce competitor’: Late Buford High School athlete leaves lasting legacy
One late Buford teen’s capacity to love has left a lasting legacy. James “Deano” Kilgore loved his family, friends, community and the Buford Wolves. He had a love for life, always pushing himself to achieve success. Deano was raised by James Dean and Jean Kilgore in Buford...
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
Girls basketball: Chestatee, Bluff, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Towns, LCA all take wins
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Riley Black poured in 32 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Chestatee to a big 59-46 win over East Forsyth on Friday in Region 8-4A action at Cottrell Court. The Lady War Eagles (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-4A) fought back from a 26-25 halftime deficit...
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
Community overlooking Gwinnett minor-league field sold
An Alexandria, Virginia-based real estate developer purchased the 252-unit, baseball-themed Fieldhouse apartment community overlooking the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ home field in Lawrenceville. Built in 2021, The Fieldhouse is “filled with baseball-themed amenities” that provide views of Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league team, including a rooftop lounge...
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA
Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens
A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
