ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia Football has nothing to be scared of the Buckeyes

Georgia football will take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, and while these two teams have only met one other time, it’s a highly anticipated matchup. These two programs are some of the most historic football teams, and it’s a shame that they rarely play each other.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line.  Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's ...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: All-Americans and a honorary captain

The Georgia Bulldogs stay in the spotlight without even trying, and usually, it’s good news. Since head coach Kirby Smart has taken over, the Dawgs are a team that mostly stays on the good side of the headlines. There have been times when it hasn’t been so pretty, but for the most part, if you see the Georgia Bulldogs, some kind of good news is attached.
ATHENS, GA
wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Community overlooking Gwinnett minor-league field sold

An Alexandria, Virginia-based real estate developer purchased the 252-unit, baseball-themed Fieldhouse apartment community overlooking the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ home field in Lawrenceville. Built in 2021, The Fieldhouse is “filled with baseball-themed amenities” that provide views of Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league team, including a rooftop lounge...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA

Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
ROSWELL, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens

A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy