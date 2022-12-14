ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

This Bot Will Argue With Your Internet Provider For You and Get You a Cheaper Bill

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiL9Q_0jigAsfs00

If you've ever dealt with a long customer service call to help fix your internet or phone service, chances are it was a grueling and unenjoyable experience — and one that sometimes ends with the customer service rep being on the other end of some choice words and a whole lot of anger.

Fortunately, a third-party company named "DoNotPay" might be the solution to your woes (and possibly give those who work in customer service a break from angry consumers). A prototype example of the company's AI chatbot is going viral on Twitter after the company's CEO, Joshua Browder, showed the chatbot negotiating a Comcast bill in real-time.

In a screen recording that's been viewed over 460,000 times, the bot is connected with an Xfinity representative where it begins to talk about issues it's been having with services, mentioning specific dates and times marking the disruptions.

It then goes on to mention multiple lawsuits that customers have filed against the company and threatens to take legal action should the service issues not be resolved.

"I would like you to negotiate a better rate on my current plan without compromising any services or benefits associated with it," the bot tells the agent. "Otherwise I will switch providers immediately."

The conversation continues, with the bot being able to verify pieces of information about the customer such as full name, address, and current plan.

The result? A new plan for $10 per month cheaper which Bowder proudly explained would save the customer up to $120 per year.

The language and syntax of the bot's speech are definitely, well, robotic, but it got the job done efficiently.

"The AI just exaggerated the Internet outages, similar to how a customer would," he explained . "The AI is also a bit too polite, replying back to everything. But it was enough to get a discount."

The bot will be "publicly available soon" and will be able to be used for chat features (like the now-viral video) as well as for writing emails and filling in online forms.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

80K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy