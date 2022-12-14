ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Diddy Describes His Relationship With His Mother

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs ‘ father died when he was just 2 years old, leaving him to be raised by his mother, Janice Combs. Over the years, the rapper and music mogul has reflected on how his mother’s raising him continues to affect him to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSKae_0jigAQ9e00
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Janice Combs | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

How Diddy described his relationship with his mother

Diddy looked back on his relationship with his mother in a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey . “My mother likes to spend time with me. She loves me so much, and she’s so proud of me,” he said. “She almost killed herself to make sure I went to private schools, to expose me to travel. She made sure I never looked down on other people. She also ignited a fire in me.”

After Diddy was arrested and charged following a shooting at a New York City nightclub, his mother was by his side as he fought for his freedom, which came in 2001 with his acquittal. “She wanted me to be bigger than my circumstances,” he said. “During the trial, she walked by me every step of the way.”

Diddy’s mom lied to him about his father

Diddy grew up between Harlem and Mount Vernon, New York. He looked back fondly on his experience living in the suburbs.

“Until I was 12, I lived in Harlem. Then we moved to Mount Vernon, New York. That was Mom’s way of getting us out of the inner city after my father was killed. But my grandmother lived in Harlem, so I went back and forth,” he recounted. “I remember the simple things about Mount Vernon: grass, trees, and being able to play baseball. In Harlem there was no Little League, no front yard with grass. But the neighborhood was multicultural, so that broadened my horizons.”

Diddy’s father, Melvin Combs, was a drug dealer who was killed in a deal gone wrong. But rather than tell her son what really happened with his father, Janice kept the truth away from him.

“She tried to protect me. My father was a hustler who sold drugs. During his time, that was the way out of Harlem—either that or playing basketball,” he said. “My mother didn’t want me to follow in his footsteps, so she was selective about which truths she told me: My father was in the army, and he owned a limousine service, and he died in a car accident. Actually, he was shot in a car. But even as a kid, I put two and two together. I noticed that guys from the streets in Harlem always seemed to know my family’s last name. ‘I used to run with your father,’ they’d tell me. All my uncles were street hustlers as well.”

Related

Diddy Once Bought Fake Diamonds and Tried to Pass Them Off as Real

Diddy’s mother acted as a father

Janice ended up taking on the duties of both a mother and a father. “My mother played the role of a father, and my grandmother played the role of my mother,” Diddy said.

He went on tell a story about when his mother taught him to be strong. “One day when I was about 9, I went to the store for my grandmother, and someone stole my money. I came home crying. My mother wouldn’t let me in the house. She said, ‘Go back out there and get that money — and if anyone ever puts their hands on you, make sure they never do it again,'” he remembered. “She knew the reality — if people smell weakness, they take advantage of you. You have to defend yourself. On the other hand, my grandmother was like, ‘Come here, baby. I’ll walk with you to the store.’ I’m not saying that my mom would never have let me in the house that day, but she was trying to teach me a lesson.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54

Grand Daddy I.U. reportedly passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at age 54. The cause of the rapper’s death has yet to be revealed. I.U.’s passing was confirmed by AllHipHop and several additional sources. His friend and fellow rap luminary DJ Chuck Chillout announced the news in a post on his Facebook page.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Gets In The Holiday Spirit With 'VL: 12 Days Of Xmas' AlbumLalah Hathaway On Posthumous Holiday Duet With Late Father, Donny HathawayLil Meech Arrested On Felony Gun Charge At Florida Airport Born in Queens, N.Y. and raised in Long Island’s Hempstead, Grand Daddy I.U., née...
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
TMZ.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
MALIBU, CA
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
E! News

Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Upworthy

'He stays, live with it': Betty White refused to remove Black dancer from her show in 1954

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Betty White was one of a kind, and no incident highlights that better than her refusing to give in to demands for a Black dancer to be removed from her show in the 50s. At a time when racial segregation was at boiling point, there were strong calls from different quarters to remove a tap dancer named Arthur Duncan from her show. She had helped secure his first television job on her variety show 'The Betty White Show' and wasn't going to give in to the mob even if there was considerable opposition to it. "I'm sorry, but he stays...Live with it!" she bluntly told those that brought the matter to her, reported PEOPLE. Betty White died on December 31, 2021, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

243K+
Followers
123K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy