Jeopardy! fans think ‘promising’ new champ Sean McShane ‘looks eerily like host Ken Jennings’

By Darian Lusk
 3 days ago

JEOPARDY!'s newest multi-day champion has a familiar face, and fans are buzzing about who he resembles.

Many viewers have spotted that the promising contestant Sean McShane, who arrived on Monday, "looks like a young Ken Jennings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wv2mC_0jig9wdA00
Sean McShane is Jeopardy!'s newest multi-day winner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwt1H_0jig9wdA00
Fans think he looks like a 'young Ken Jennings'

Sean, 25, has won two games so far - both in "runaways" meaning by Final Jeopardy he couldn't be caught putting up big numbers.

That's a promising sign for Jeopardy! fans who have been waiting with bated breath for a new streak-holder worth watching.

Twitter fans called out the elephant in the room given the fresh-faced newcomer's parted brunette hair and overall look.

One viewer wrote: "Reminds me of young Ken Jennings!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoWVq_0jig9wdA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lndIh_0jig9wdA00

'MAYBE HE IS KEN'S SON'

"I was thinking this," another fan replied.

A third wrote: "I've seen people mention Freddie Highmore and Ken Jennings.

"Maybe Ken’s kid wasn’t eligible with Ken hosting and adopted an alter ego?"

Ken, 48, who has two children, was originally a contestant on the game show that made him famous at age 30, winning 74 games and $2.5million, still the longest streak in the history of the show.

Last month, fans said professor and Tournament of Champions finalist Sam Buttrey was a dead ringer for Steve Martin.

NEW CHALLENGER APPROACHING

Sean - a nonprofit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York who attended Boston College - has $53,000 and (perhaps) counting.

Fan-favorite Cris Pannullo shockingly lost after 21 wins and $748,000 last Tuesday.

Since then, no player had won two games so Sean couldn't have come sooner for those who like winning streaks.

One fan spotted that after Cris came the longest carousel of one-day winners since 2018.

They wrote on Reddit: "So, longest no repeat champion run after a super champ since Seth [Wilson in 2018], and if Sean doesn't win tomorrow, it will be the longest other than after Arthur [Chu] was defeated [in 2014]."

Luckily, Sean did win more than one game and now fans are pumped up after days upon days of one-hit wonders.

One wrote to Facebook: "I'm Calling it now. Sean McShane will be the next champ in the Future Tournament of Champions - I'm quite impressed with how close he got to $30k before Final Jeopardy. He'll be around for a while."

Another skeptic said: "We shall see. One-day champs are boring, want a champ that goes 5 days or more. Much more exciting!"

And a third: "First day back watching after Cris lost and I really like Sean! Hope he wins 5 games (for starters)."

Sean is cousins with Dan McShane, who won $62,001 in 4 games in January 2012 - they "don't talk about Jeopardy!" Page Six scooped.

Sean certainly came out swinging in his first game when he slammed his hometown of Long Island, New York, as not worth visiting.

He went on to break the curse of one-day winners by winning his second game last night, putting up solid $25,000 numbers in both wins.

Ken and Mayim Bialik, 47, were announced as the permanent replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek who left huge shoes to fill after he passed away in 2020 at age 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNyAl_0jig9wdA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrSJn_0jig9wdA00

Mayim is switching in for Ken in January and is set to host their first-ever High School Reunion Tournament airing in February.

The primetime spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy is also resuming in the new year, so Mayim will be hosting that special on Thursdays as well as the regularly airing show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvWHh_0jig9wdA00
One fan joked that Sean was "secretly Ken's son" using an "alter-ego"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkfve_0jig9wdA00
Recent Tournament of Champions finalist Sam Buttrey looked so much like Steve Martin that he mentioned it on stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Psx3j_0jig9wdA00
Sean is the first multi-day winner since Cris Pannullo shockingly lost last Tuesday so fans are excited to see what happens

