San Diego Gas Prices Drop to Lower Than 1 Year Ago
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 36th consecutive day Saturday, falling 2.7 cents to $4.464, its lowest amount since Oct. 19, 2021. The average price has decreased $1.041 during the streak, including 1.7 cents Friday, according to figures from...
Triple rear-ended collision caused by suspected DUI driver in Ocean Beach
A suspected DUI driver crashed into the back of a vehicle in Ocean Beach Friday, causing a triple rear-ended collision, said the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego ranks #3 deadliest in the nation for driving over Christmas holiday
San Diego should take extra precautions when driving for the Christmas Holiday as it ranks third as the deadliest city in the nation for holiday car travel, according to a recent study. San Diego ranks third out of 10 cities in the nation for the most Christmas Traffic Fatalities over...
Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
UPS package transfers in random areas draw concerned eyes, but it's not what you think
SAN DIEGO — Photos surfaced online in San Diego showing UPS drivers unloading their packages in parking lots to random drivers - but UPS officials said it's not what you think. "I know UPS uses individual drivers to deliver, but this just looks shady," said a concerned citizen of...
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Car veers off SR-94, crashes outside of ABC 10News station
A car veered off state Route 94 Friday morning and crashed in front of a driveway outside of the ABC 10News station in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood.
CHP Reports 1 Dead in Fiery Crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon
A woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said. The crash on the eastbound highway at the 2nd Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim was a woman driving a Mitsubishi...
At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
San Diego restaurant 2nd most reviewed in 2022: Yelp
One of San Diego's very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
At Least 2 Motorists Killed in Separate North County Collisions
Two crashes in North County Saturday led to the deaths of at least two people, authorities said. One, at 6 p.m. in Valley Center, involved a hit and run. The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene, 29241 Cole Grade Road, north of Valley Center Road, at 6:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
Navy Christens Future USS Augusta, the 17th Littoral Combat Ship Bound for San Diego
The Navy on Saturday christened the future USS Augusta, the 17th futuristic, trimaran-hull littoral combat ship that will be based in San Diego. Ship sponsor Leigh I. Saufley, the former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, performed the ceremonial bottle break over the bow at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, AL.
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it. . Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”. It’s a...
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs. Paula Luna and Jane Alba dedicated their time to help find the dogs and inadvertently found the suspect.
Person killed in two-vehicle, fiery crash on freeway in El Cajon
A person was killed Sunday in a crash involving at least two vehicles on the Kumeyaay (8) Highway in El Cajon, authorities said.
Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy
Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
