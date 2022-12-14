Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Maximum monthly payment of $4,194 to arrive in just six days for millions
Select Social Security beneficiary recipients only have to wait less than a week before they receive their monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194. The retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration are paid to recipients in waves of three, beginning on the second Wednesday of a month and subsequent payments on the following Wednesdays. The payments being issued on Dec. 21 are intended for Social Security recipients born on the 11th through 20th of a month, according to the SSA.
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
Washington Examiner
Social Security increase 2023: How much extra cash will you get from massive cost-of-living increase?
Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a bit more money from the monthly benefits that they enjoy thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment made by the Social Security Administration. To keep up with inflation, the SSA makes an adjustment every year to the amount of money that Social Security recipients...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time direct tax rebate check worth $800 to go out in just 13 days
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will be starting the New Year off with a great financial start, thanks to a tax rebate that will give them up to $800. The specific amount that recipients will receive from this payment will be based on their 2021...
Washington Examiner
Bridgewater, KKR, and BlackRock's support for Communist China is deeply unpatriotic
As Semafor reports, President Joe Biden is preparing an executive order to restrict U.S. private investments in China's technology and security industries. Semafor also notes that a number of powerful U.S. investment firms are pushing back against Biden. Unsurprisingly, this ignominious grouping includes BlackRock and KKR. Many U.S. military and...
Washington Examiner
More bank accounts, more problems
Couples may choose to keep their bank accounts separate to avoid marital conflict, but those who pool their finances together are actually happier and, usually, richer. Less than half (or 43%) of couples pool their finances together without keeping any separate bank accounts, according to one survey. About one-third of couples have some combination of joint and separate accounts, leaving more than one-fifth who choose not to share their finances at all.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents. The Land of Enchantment's projected budget surplus could reach as high as $3.6 billion due to a gush of oil and gas production. So far, the tentative plan is to pursue rebates of about $750 per taxpayer or $1,500 per jointly filing couple, according to Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.
Washington Examiner
Democrats cannot afford to play woke politics with our retirement accounts
In ten years, Social Security will be insolvent. At that point, under existing law, benefits will be slashed by 20% across the board. Congress currently has no plan to stop this from happening. So naturally, Joe Biden has decided that now is the time to play politics with private retirement funds.
