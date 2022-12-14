ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

Local Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday

According to fairly recent statistics, only a tiny percentage of Americans reach the century milestone − less than 1 percent. Brooksville resident Marion Weeden is a member of that elite club. Ms. Weeden (once you get to know her, you will want to call her Marion) lives at Hacienda House, a homey assisted living facility in a wooded part of the county.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
observernews.net

Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities

The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that. Included in the parade were...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept

Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Dads Affected By The Suicide of tWitch

Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch were the topic of discussion Thursday morning. For those who don’t know Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dancer at heart. First appearing in music videos and in movies “Stomp The Yard” and “Magic Mike“. His huge smile was always noticeable. That energy took him to the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in many roles and onto Ellen in 2019, where he became a household name. Those households are filled with Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch.
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Downtown Plant City Sip & Shop A Success

Businesses stayed open late Friday night for holiday shopping amidst a backdrop of downtown’s twinkling Christmas lights and decorations. Plant City’s decked-out downtown was the perfect backdrop for Downtown Plant City Sip & Shop last Friday night, when almost two dozen businesses stayed open late so shoppers could peruse their wares and check off items from their holiday shopping lists.
PLANT CITY, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

New St. Pete townhome development is underway

Belleair Development Group’s new luxury townhome community on 87th Avenue is underway, and the local developer has officially opened a sales gallery. The team held a grand opening for its sales gallery Tuesday evening at 669 1st Ave. North, near the future 92-unit townhome community called the Terraces at 87th.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America

CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy