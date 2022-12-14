Read full article on original website
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
hernandosun.com
Local Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
According to fairly recent statistics, only a tiny percentage of Americans reach the century milestone − less than 1 percent. Brooksville resident Marion Weeden is a member of that elite club. Ms. Weeden (once you get to know her, you will want to call her Marion) lives at Hacienda House, a homey assisted living facility in a wooded part of the county.
Why Hallmark should make a Christmas movie in Lakeland, FL
And no, it's not for our glistening snowfall.
observernews.net
Golf Cart Parade kicks off December festivities
The Sun City Center Holiday Golf Cart Parade on December 4 had it all—participant creativity and enthusiasm, onlooker awe…and lots of sunshine. The theme for this year’s parade was Holiday Fun, and the 50 or so carts that participated provided just that. Included in the parade were...
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept
Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Set to Open in Wesley Chapel/Lutz Next Year
The company, which currently operates four locations across Florida, broke ground on the new site earlier this year, followed by new construction plan reviews that were approved by the city earlier this month.
wild941.com
Tampa Dads Affected By The Suicide of tWitch
Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch were the topic of discussion Thursday morning. For those who don’t know Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dancer at heart. First appearing in music videos and in movies “Stomp The Yard” and “Magic Mike“. His huge smile was always noticeable. That energy took him to the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in many roles and onto Ellen in 2019, where he became a household name. Those households are filled with Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
plantcityobserver.com
Downtown Plant City Sip & Shop A Success
Businesses stayed open late Friday night for holiday shopping amidst a backdrop of downtown’s twinkling Christmas lights and decorations. Plant City’s decked-out downtown was the perfect backdrop for Downtown Plant City Sip & Shop last Friday night, when almost two dozen businesses stayed open late so shoppers could peruse their wares and check off items from their holiday shopping lists.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
stpetecatalyst.com
New St. Pete townhome development is underway
Belleair Development Group’s new luxury townhome community on 87th Avenue is underway, and the local developer has officially opened a sales gallery. The team held a grand opening for its sales gallery Tuesday evening at 669 1st Ave. North, near the future 92-unit townhome community called the Terraces at 87th.
fox13news.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to open the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A year after breaking ground in Land O'Lakes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will return to the property on Saturday, December 17, for a ribbon cutting and home dedication at the Let Us Do Good Village. It's a first-of-its-kind community that will provide mortgage-free homes to...
floridapolitics.com
Clearwater becomes 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2040
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution that also emphasizes equity. Clearwater has become the 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy in its city operations by 2040 and citywide by 2050, with unanimous City Council approval of a resolution stating its goals. “Our city staff...
Beach Beacon
CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America
CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
Storms ending, colder air arrives tonight
Stay weather aware throughout the day as a strong line of thunderstorms heads south through the Tampa Bay area today.
