Army Times
Tom Hanks drops new coffee line to support veterans
A four-decade veteran of the silver screen, Tom Hanks has played some of the most iconic service members in movie history. From the eponymous Forrest Gump to Capt. John Miller in ”Saving Private Ryan,” he’s had his hands in the military community for much of his lengthy career.
Collider
James Cameron's Unrealized Movies, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Dungeons and Dragons'
One of the rules that we all should have learned by now is to never bet against James Cameron. Although we’ve had to deal with criticism, parody, and commentary surrounding the original Avatar for over a decade, the early word of mouth surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water has confirmed that the long wait was worth it. Detractors may claim that Avatar left no cultural impact, but based on the excitement that audiences have shown so far about returning to Pandora, it doesn’t seem like Cameron has anything to worry about.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
People are calling 'best film of 2022' the 'most interesting movie ever made'
It's time for a trip to the cinema because viewers are calling a new film from director Mark Mylod 'the most interesting movie ever made'. It's high praise in a world where there are thousands and thousands of movies to choose from, but the wealth of rave reviews proves there's at least some truth to it.
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' gets trailer and release date
A first look at "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's new movie is here.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro on the Status of 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Season 2
Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have been a match made in heaven in 2022. Back in October, the Academy Award-winning director dazzled horror fans with his excellent live-action anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and now his take on Pinocchio, a lifelong passion project for him, is receiving near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The two have solidified his creative presence on the streamer, leaving fans wondering what's next from the acclaimed filmmaker. To celebrate the latter's release on Friday, December 9, Collider's own Steve Weintraub interviewed Del Toro about his stop-motion marvel and asked about his future after Pinocchio and whether Cabinet of Curiosities is involved.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ review: dark, twisted animated epic
During “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” on Netflix, Disney’s 1940 version of the old tale doesn’t pop into mind much. The House of Mouse film I kept thinking of was “Bambi.” The “Shape of Water” director, in his brilliant stop-motion animated movie co-directed by Mark Gustafson, harkens back to the good old days of tough-love family flicks with a lot of tears and huge emotional payoffs. movie review GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Running time: 117 minutes. Rated PG (dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor and brief smoking.) On Netflix Dec. 9. At least Bambi’s poor mom wasn’t done in by a bomb in World...
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
How CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood
Film animal trainers talk about how technology has affected their work and replaced real animals with digital images. CGI has replaced animals in movies, but one animal trainer points out other reasons as well. Industrial Light & Magic innovated digital special effects in films. For veteran animal trainer Hubert Wells,...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’ Is Tempted by the Evil Count Volpe in New Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an upcoming stop-motion animated film that reimagines the classic Italian tale by Carlo Collodi. The clip gives a taste of the voice acting of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura, and Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hardy wrestled The Revenant director to the ground on-set
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is back this year with Oscar hopeful Bardo, after winning Best Picture for his previous two drama movies The Revenant (2015) and Birdman (2014). Seven years is a long gap between movies, but it’s possible that he’s spent that time recovering from an overly enthusiastic hug Tom Hardy gave him on the set of the snow-bound Revenant.
