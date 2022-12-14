ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
San Diego Business Journal

It’s a Sign – For La Mesa

For years, La Mesa businesses and community members have been working hard for something new in the city’s quaint downtown Village – and it’s a good sign. A downtown district gateway sign that will say “LA MESA” at Palm Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard just a few blocks from the city’s Civic Center has been in the plans since 2018, with the push for fundraising championed by the La Mesa Village Association.
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
coolsandiegosights.com

Mysterious mural shows Oceanside history.

Does anyone out there know anything about this faded mural in Oceanside? It’s a mystery to me. The long mural was painted in an alley off Mission Avenue, between Freeman Street and Ditmar Street. The Murals in Oceanside web page merely calls it the 608 mural, presumably after a restaurant that used to be on the other side of the wall. The location is now Rosewood Kitchen.
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
