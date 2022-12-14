Read full article on original website
Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway
SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
San Diego Business Journal
It’s a Sign – For La Mesa
For years, La Mesa businesses and community members have been working hard for something new in the city’s quaint downtown Village – and it’s a good sign. A downtown district gateway sign that will say “LA MESA” at Palm Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard just a few blocks from the city’s Civic Center has been in the plans since 2018, with the push for fundraising championed by the La Mesa Village Association.
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
KPBS
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
coolsandiegosights.com
Mysterious mural shows Oceanside history.
Does anyone out there know anything about this faded mural in Oceanside? It’s a mystery to me. The long mural was painted in an alley off Mission Avenue, between Freeman Street and Ditmar Street. The Murals in Oceanside web page merely calls it the 608 mural, presumably after a restaurant that used to be on the other side of the wall. The location is now Rosewood Kitchen.
iheart.com
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
ZZang Hot Dog and Fried Chicken Planning South County Location
Korean-Style Corn Dog Eatery to Join Plaza Bonita
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
San Diego hip hop artists host toy giveaway in Chula Vista
Multiple rappers in San Diego spent thousands of dollars to buy toys and organize a giveaway in Chula Vista for kids in need this holiday season.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
Supervisors vote to stop North County housing project
County supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to rescind the permits for a contested housing project near Escondido and the Elfin Forest Recreation Reserve.
Navy Christens Future USS Augusta, the 17th Littoral Combat Ship Bound for San Diego
The Navy on Saturday christened the future USS Augusta, the 17th futuristic, trimaran-hull littoral combat ship that will be based in San Diego. Ship sponsor Leigh I. Saufley, the former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, performed the ceremonial bottle break over the bow at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, AL.
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
