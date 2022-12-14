ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Old Tyme Christmas music in the Silver Dollar Showroom

JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum (JHHSM) and featured musicians at The Wort Hotel’s Silver Dollar Showroom for an Old Tyme Christmas this Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6-7 p.m. The Wort Hotel. The Wort Hotel was first conceived by Charles Wort who purchased four,...
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park

If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
Event celebrates diverse workforce, welcomes new J1’s to community

JACKSON, Wyo. — Last night, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Wyoming Workforce Services hosted the second annual “Welcome to Jackson Hole” event at the Lodge at Jackson Hole Conference Center. The event strived to welcome new domestic and foreign workers to the Jackson community. Representatives...
Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year

JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
Future of Astoria Bridge and access route remains uncertain

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Astoria Bridge, which connects US 26/89 to Snake River Sporting Club, Astoria Park Conservancy and a number of residential homes, closed on Dec. 8 after a semi-truck not compliant with the height restrictions struck the frame of the bridge. The accident occurred just before 8:30...
After 20 years, TSA denies JH Airport private security contract

JACKSON, Wyo. — For the first time in two decades, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has denied the Jackson Hole Airport’s bid to continue its private security screening contract. In the last 20 years, the Jackson Hole Airport Board has employed security screening officers at the Jackson Hole...
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth

JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
