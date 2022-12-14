Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Old Tyme Christmas music in the Silver Dollar Showroom
JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum (JHHSM) and featured musicians at The Wort Hotel’s Silver Dollar Showroom for an Old Tyme Christmas this Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6-7 p.m. The Wort Hotel. The Wort Hotel was first conceived by Charles Wort who purchased four,...
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park
If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
buckrail.com
Event celebrates diverse workforce, welcomes new J1’s to community
JACKSON, Wyo. — Last night, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Wyoming Workforce Services hosted the second annual “Welcome to Jackson Hole” event at the Lodge at Jackson Hole Conference Center. The event strived to welcome new domestic and foreign workers to the Jackson community. Representatives...
buckrail.com
Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year
JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
buckrail.com
TCSAR performs heli rescue after skiers trigger ‘large’ avalanche on Rendezvous Peak
WILSON, Wyo. — An individual was injured today after triggering a large avalanche while skiing on Rendezvous Peak with a partner, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) said in a statement this evening. According to TCSAR, the two skiers entered the backcountry from the top of Teton Pass, with...
Snake River bridge lanes north of Hoback Junction now open
The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to inform drivers all the lanes on the Snake River bridge north of the Hoback Junction are open for use as of Friday. The post Snake River bridge lanes north of Hoback Junction now open appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Future of Astoria Bridge and access route remains uncertain
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Astoria Bridge, which connects US 26/89 to Snake River Sporting Club, Astoria Park Conservancy and a number of residential homes, closed on Dec. 8 after a semi-truck not compliant with the height restrictions struck the frame of the bridge. The accident occurred just before 8:30...
Skiers rescued after triggering avalanche
On Friday, two skiers entered the backcountry from the top of Teton Pass, with the goal of skiing a drainage several canyons to the north. The post Skiers rescued after triggering avalanche appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
After 20 years, TSA denies JH Airport private security contract
JACKSON, Wyo. — For the first time in two decades, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has denied the Jackson Hole Airport’s bid to continue its private security screening contract. In the last 20 years, the Jackson Hole Airport Board has employed security screening officers at the Jackson Hole...
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
Comments / 0