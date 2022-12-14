Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board to vote on director Monday
BLOUNTVILLE — One finalist to become the new Sullivan County director of schools has a blog called Flat Tire Ministries, which he started after having multiple flats. He also emphasized his Hamblen County school system’s involvement in innovative career technical programs.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City and Carter County school boards move forward with elementary school projects
ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City School System and the Carter County School System on Thursday evening. The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at Harold McCormick...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 18-24)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams
KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
The Tomahawk
Johnson County residents honored as Volunteer Stars Adult Award recipients
In 2008, Volunteer Tennessee launched the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award (GVSA) initiative to recognize outstanding volunteers in each of Tennessee’s ninety-five counties. Each county has the opportunity to select one youth and adult honoree to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in appreciation for their volunteer service and impact on their respective community.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County EMS sets record during Fill the Box campaign
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty-handed last week. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received during their annual Fill the Box campaign.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State student veteran receives free used car
BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students win Barter Theatre awards for writing plays
BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools. On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of the top three places and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
livability.com
Highlands Community Service is Seeking Difference Makers
Highlands Community Services is expanding its services and its caring team. Every year, Highlands Community Services assists several thousand adults, children and adolescents in taking some of the initial steps toward improving their lives and discovering fresh possibilities. Now HCS is looking for additional people to help further expand their community impact.
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast honors 543 fall graduates
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates. Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
JC Commission delays Keebler annexation project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission is putting a massive development project on hold as they consider a brand new zoning designation. “It’s important to get it right,” said Mayor Joe Wise. Johnson City Commissioners voted unanimously to send the new, Rural Neighborhood zoning designation back to the planning commission, putting the […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU and Milligan students talk mental health
It's no secret that college students often struggle with mental health, with more than 60% of students meeting criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to the American Psychological Association. The Johnson City Press spoke with students from East Tennessee State University and Milligan University to get an...
Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission delays vote on Keebler Annexation, appoints new mayor
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday delayed a final vote on the Keebler Annexation at a meeting where they also voted to make Dr. Todd Fowler the city’s new mayor. The commission delayed the annexation vote until March after hearing concerns from several residents in the area — including state Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray), who lambasted the proposed development and its developer during a public hearing.
Kingsport Times-News
Darkness has no power over the light
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. One summer week, many years ago, my dad was preaching a revival in Harlan County, Kentucky. He would drive there and back every evening. Now, you have to cross Black Mountain to get to the city of Cumberland. It is a twisty, twisty road with countless curves.
