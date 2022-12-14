ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

LI doctor arrested for taking cash payments in exchange for oxycodone prescriptions

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDzTX_0jig6zbE00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 56-year-old Long Island doctor was arrested and charged Tuesday with illegally distributing oxycodone pills for cash and witness tampering after trying to convince patients to lie in court about their prescriptions, officials said.

Dr. Roya Jafari-Hassad, of Bayside, operated a medical office in Great Neck where she charged patients in exchange for an illegal monthly prescription of oxycodone, court documents show.

Jafari-Hassad would collect cash in exchange for the prescriptions and it’s estimated she profited hundreds of thousands of dollars each by doing so.

The prescriptions written by Jafari-Hassad had no legitimate medical purpose, according to officials. The doctor would also bill their insurance for a variety of charges, many of which were connected to procedures that never actually happened, authorities said.

“As alleged, the defendant abandoned her medical oath to operate a pill mill in Nassau County, illegally dispensing oxycodone to patients for a cash fee,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office will continue to protect our community from bad actors who flood our streets with dangerous drugs, even if they hide behind their prescription pad.”

An undercover agent was able to get a prescription on every visit over the course of a year with Jafari-Hassad, including the first one. The prescriptions were not for any medical purpose.

After investigators searched her medical offices, Jafari-Hassad reached out to patients attempting to convince them to alter their testimony about their oxycodone prescriptions, prosecutors said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police

A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
FLANDERS, NY
Shore News Network

Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer

BAY SHORE, NY – A 82-year-old Louisiana man was the victim of a $9,800 scam by perpetrators operating out of Bay Shore, Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana sent $9800 to a location on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as part of a cyber scam. “Fortunately, our detectives intercepted the cash at a location in Ronkonkoma. The money will be returned to the victim,” SFD said today in a statement. “Great job by our Financial Crimes detectives who intercepted cash that an elderly man mailed as part of a scam.” Detectives The post Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car

Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops

The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYPD cops can no longer detain people while checking for warrants

New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday.  Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities.  First […]
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy