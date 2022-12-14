LI doctor arrested for taking cash payments in exchange for oxycodone prescriptions

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 56-year-old Long Island doctor was arrested and charged Tuesday with illegally distributing oxycodone pills for cash and witness tampering after trying to convince patients to lie in court about their prescriptions, officials said.

Dr. Roya Jafari-Hassad, of Bayside, operated a medical office in Great Neck where she charged patients in exchange for an illegal monthly prescription of oxycodone, court documents show.

Jafari-Hassad would collect cash in exchange for the prescriptions and it’s estimated she profited hundreds of thousands of dollars each by doing so.

The prescriptions written by Jafari-Hassad had no legitimate medical purpose, according to officials. The doctor would also bill their insurance for a variety of charges, many of which were connected to procedures that never actually happened, authorities said.

“As alleged, the defendant abandoned her medical oath to operate a pill mill in Nassau County, illegally dispensing oxycodone to patients for a cash fee,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office will continue to protect our community from bad actors who flood our streets with dangerous drugs, even if they hide behind their prescription pad.”

An undercover agent was able to get a prescription on every visit over the course of a year with Jafari-Hassad, including the first one. The prescriptions were not for any medical purpose.

After investigators searched her medical offices, Jafari-Hassad reached out to patients attempting to convince them to alter their testimony about their oxycodone prescriptions, prosecutors said.