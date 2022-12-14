Students, pols rally to demand access to abortion medication on SUNY, CUNY campuses

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Students and politicians rallied on the Barnard College Campus in Morningside Heights on Wednesday to demand the passage of a pair of bills that would mandate SUNY and CUNY schools provide abortion medication on campus.

Barnard recently became the first college in New York to offer medication abortion on campus. Barnard students at the event stood in solidarity with CUNY and SUNY students demanding access to safe reproductive health care.

The bills’ sponsors, Assemblymembers Harvey Epstein and Jessica González-Rojas as well as State Sen. Cordell Cleare, attended the rally.

Advocates for the legislation said some students are as much as 70 miles away from a reproductive health clinic.

The bills would mandate health centers at state schools carry mifepristone and misoprostol, the two drugs used to induce an abortion.

The pills are only prescribed through the 11th week of pregnancy, which is during the first trimester.

Depending on how early the pills are taken, they are between 87% and 98% effective, according to Planned Parenthood .

If they fail, more medication can be prescribed or a doctor might recommend a surgical abortion.

The bills are currently in committee and have not yet been scheduled for a vote.