ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Look back at a few of the artists we’ve lost in 2022

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNLmd_0jig6tIs00

While 2022 was a year of great music, it was also a year of tremendous loss.

Honor those lost by playing their music via the free Audacy App

Fans and fellow artists said goodbye to many favorites as the year rolled on with some passing tragically and far too young, while others gifted us with decades of hits. No matter the point of their career, each artist left a legacy with their creativity and talent that will live on for years to come.

As we close out 2022, we are reflecting on some of the artists we’ve laid to rest this year. May they all Rest In Peace as their music continues to spread love and light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jak8M_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Christine McVie (July 12, 1943 – Nov. 30, 2022)

The Fleetwood Mac co-vocalist and keyboardist died at the age of 79 following a “short illness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeO1V_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Aaron Carter (Dec. 7, 1987 – Nov. 5, 2022)

Carter died in his home at the age of 34 following his struggles with addiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDYvL_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Rich Fury/Getty Images

Takeoff (June 18, 1994 – Nov. 1, 2022)

The Migos rapper’s life was tragically taken by a gunman when things got violent following an altercation outside a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJaEa_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jerry Lee Lewis (Sept. 19, 1935 – Oct. 28, 2022)

Lewis, best known for his hit "Great Balls of Fire," passed away at the age of 87 With his seventh wife, Judith Coghlan , by his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwOke_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Handout/Getty Images

Leslie Jordan (April 29, 1955 – Oct. 24, 2022)

The larger-than-life 67-year-old passed unexpectedly after he’s believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2rlg_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Willie Spence (June 18, 1999 - Oct. 11, 2022)

Spence, who was named runner up on the 19th season of American Idol , was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed his SUV into a car that was stopped on the shoulder. He was just 23 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gxr1D_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Coolio (Aug. 1, 1963 – Sept. 28, 2022)

Coolio ( Artis Leon Ivey J﻿r .) died while visiting a friend’s house in September. According to reports, the 59-year-old rapper collapsed during a trip to the restroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4TJI_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn (April 14, 1932 – Oct. 4, 2022)

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer passed at the age of 90 on October 4 surrounded by family at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her rep has cited “natural causes” as the reason for her passing. The Country community flooded social media with tributes and memories of the legendary artist who paved a way for many women in the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qP49_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John (Sept. 26, 1948 – Aug. 8, 2022)

The beloved actress and singer succumbed to a more-than 30 year battle against breast cancer in August at the age of 73 . The Grease star received an outpouring of love and tributes online following her death and her legacy lives on through ONJFoundationFund.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Kgd8_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

Naomi Judd (Jan. 11, 1946 – April 30, 2022)

One day before she was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with daughter, Wynonna , Judd took her own life at the age of 76 . Across their nearly three-decade career, the mother-daughter duo earned 14 #1 songs as a result of their six studio albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTbmD_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meat Loaf (Sept. 27, 1947 – Jan. 20, 2022)

GRAMMY-winning singer and The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor, Meat Loaf died surrounded by his family in January at the age of 74 . In a statement released by his loved ones, they encouraged fans to “never stop rocking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPaaE_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins (Feb. 17, 1972 – March 25, 2022)

The Foo Fighters’ drummer tragically passed at the age of 50 due to an overdose. His passing came just before the band was scheduled to perform at a festival in Colombia and rocked fans and fellow artists throughout the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU3Pb_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski (Feb. 20, 2022)

America’s Got Talent Season 16 stand-out contestant, Jane Marczewski, a.k.a. Nightbirde passed away at the age of 31 following a 4 year battle with cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEh99_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Traci Braxton (April 2, 1971 – March 12, 2022)

The Braxton Family Values star died at 50 in March after undergoing a series of cancer treatments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIHP1_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Ant Palmer/Getty Images

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode (July 8, 1961 – May 2022)

Fletch, a co-founding member of the iconic band Depeche Mode passed away at the age of 60 . While no cause of death was released immediately following, reports later specified he died in his home of an aortic dissection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn35i_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PnB Rock (Dec. 9, 1991 – Sept. 12, 2022)

30-year-old rapper, PnB Rock (Rakim Allen), was fatally shot inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA before being robbed of his jewelry. Allen was inside the restaurant with his girlfriend and taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident where he was pronounced dead soon after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgKz0_0jig6tIs00
Photo credit John Weast/Getty Images

Jeff Cook of Alabama (Aug. 27, 1949 – Nov. 8, 2022)

Cook, a founding member of Country group, Alabama, died at his home in Destin, FL following complications with Parkinson’s disease. He was 73.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss

Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
DALLAS, TX
DoYouRemember?

Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
The Independent

Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
OKLAHOMA STATE
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Naomi Judd’s husband reveals ‘chaotic’ final moments before suicide

Larry Strickland is opening up about wife Naomi Judd’s “chaotic” final months before she took her own life after years of mental health struggles. Strickland had been married to the country star for 33 years when she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30 at the age of 76. While filming the digital series “ACM Lifting Lives Presents The Check-In,” Strickland, 76, recalled to People the period leading up to Judd’s tragic death. “It was a very chaotic, hectic, hectic time,” he told the mag from the couple’s Tennessee home. “It was extremely hard. She had several therapists that she...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Musician Dies

Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy