Look back at a few of the artists we’ve lost in 2022

Fans and fellow artists said goodbye to many favorites as the year rolled on with some passing tragically and far too young, while others gifted us with decades of hits. No matter the point of their career, each artist left a legacy with their creativity and talent that will live on for years to come.

As we close out 2022, we are reflecting on some of the artists we’ve laid to rest this year. May they all Rest In Peace as their music continues to spread love and light.

Christine McVie (July 12, 1943 – Nov. 30, 2022)

The Fleetwood Mac co-vocalist and keyboardist died at the age of 79 following a “short illness.”

Aaron Carter (Dec. 7, 1987 – Nov. 5, 2022)



Carter died in his home at the age of 34 following his struggles with addiction.

Takeoff (June 18, 1994 – Nov. 1, 2022)

The Migos rapper’s life was tragically taken by a gunman when things got violent following an altercation outside a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old .

Jerry Lee Lewis (Sept. 19, 1935 – Oct. 28, 2022)

Lewis, best known for his hit "Great Balls of Fire," passed away at the age of 87 With his seventh wife, Judith Coghlan , by his side.

Leslie Jordan (April 29, 1955 – Oct. 24, 2022)

The larger-than-life 67-year-old passed unexpectedly after he’s believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles.

Willie Spence (June 18, 1999 - Oct. 11, 2022)

Spence, who was named runner up on the 19th season of American Idol , was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed his SUV into a car that was stopped on the shoulder. He was just 23 years old.

Coolio (Aug. 1, 1963 – Sept. 28, 2022)

Coolio ( Artis Leon Ivey J﻿r .) died while visiting a friend’s house in September. According to reports, the 59-year-old rapper collapsed during a trip to the restroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Loretta Lynn (April 14, 1932 – Oct. 4, 2022)

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer passed at the age of 90 on October 4 surrounded by family at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her rep has cited “natural causes” as the reason for her passing. The Country community flooded social media with tributes and memories of the legendary artist who paved a way for many women in the industry.

Olivia Newton-John (Sept. 26, 1948 – Aug. 8, 2022)

The beloved actress and singer succumbed to a more-than 30 year battle against breast cancer in August at the age of 73 . The Grease star received an outpouring of love and tributes online following her death and her legacy lives on through ONJFoundationFund.org .

Naomi Judd (Jan. 11, 1946 – April 30, 2022)

One day before she was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with daughter, Wynonna , Judd took her own life at the age of 76 . Across their nearly three-decade career, the mother-daughter duo earned 14 #1 songs as a result of their six studio albums.

Meat Loaf (Sept. 27, 1947 – Jan. 20, 2022)

GRAMMY-winning singer and The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor, Meat Loaf died surrounded by his family in January at the age of 74 . In a statement released by his loved ones, they encouraged fans to “never stop rocking.”

Taylor Hawkins (Feb. 17, 1972 – March 25, 2022)

The Foo Fighters’ drummer tragically passed at the age of 50 due to an overdose. His passing came just before the band was scheduled to perform at a festival in Colombia and rocked fans and fellow artists throughout the industry.

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski (Feb. 20, 2022)

America’s Got Talent Season 16 stand-out contestant, Jane Marczewski, a.k.a. Nightbirde passed away at the age of 31 following a 4 year battle with cancer.

Traci Braxton (April 2, 1971 – March 12, 2022)

The Braxton Family Values star died at 50 in March after undergoing a series of cancer treatments.

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode (July 8, 1961 – May 2022)

Fletch, a co-founding member of the iconic band Depeche Mode passed away at the age of 60 . While no cause of death was released immediately following, reports later specified he died in his home of an aortic dissection.

PnB Rock (Dec. 9, 1991 – Sept. 12, 2022)

30-year-old rapper, PnB Rock (Rakim Allen), was fatally shot inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA before being robbed of his jewelry. Allen was inside the restaurant with his girlfriend and taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Jeff Cook of Alabama (Aug. 27, 1949 – Nov. 8, 2022)

Cook, a founding member of Country group, Alabama, died at his home in Destin, FL following complications with Parkinson’s disease. He was 73.

