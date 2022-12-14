Read full article on original website
Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?
The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
ktalnews.com
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and …. Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday. The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday. Protecting yourself from wire transfer scams and …. Experts...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024
Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are signaling they aren't finished yet with big changes to election administration and could implement new rules ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Why Would The FDA Tell Texas Residents Not To Eat Oysters?
While it doesn't cross our minds, Texas does have a lot of exports of goods around the nation. One of the best examples we can think of? Well, Dr. Pepper of course. Of course, there are many more items that are sent across the nation from the Lone Star State, and since part of the state touches the Gulf of Mexico, seafood is an export from the state. Sometimes, seafood just hits the spot for many. One that might be an acquired taste is none other than oysters.
1017thepoint.com
UNION COUNTY FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN TEXAS
(Plano, TX)--The man who allegedly stole a Union County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and has been on the loose for the last month has been captured in Texas. 46-year-old Steven Lakes was arrested in a Dallas suburb. Local investigators had been working with the U.S. Marshal’s office. Lakes remained in jail in Texas Friday morning awaiting extradition back to Indiana, where he will face multiple felonies in both Union and Franklin County. Lakes had been flushed from a Connersville home during a drug investigation earlier this fall.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What Part of Texas Has the Best BBQ?
Houston ranks 18th on the list and is one of the best places to find great BBQs. The big city offers a wide variety of meats and specialties. It also has several legacy smokehouses and newly muscled barbecue royalty. The Greater Houston region has become the epicenter of the new...
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
Do You Know The Amazing Story Of Texas Grit Behind This Highway?
I've said it, and written about it, before and I'll probably do it again. The Texas panhandle has a unique way of taking the most mundane things, and injecting them with stories, legends, and history. For instance, do you know the amazing story behind this highway? It wasn't always easy...
Drivers Trying to Avoid Running Into Tornadoes in Texas [Watch]
Sunshine is back across much of the Lone Star State but not without a rash of tornados that spun its way through North Texas on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. As many as 12 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service. Several reaction videos have gone viral show drivers trying...
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two Huge & Unclaimed Texas Lottery Prizes Are On The Verge Of Expiring
Don't let this money go to waste!
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas
Friday’s magnitude-5.4 was centered not far from Midland, Texas
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
At least 20 states don't require front license plates, according to AutoList.
