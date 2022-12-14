Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain receives state funding to help with blighted parcel of land
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be among 16 towns and cities across Connecticut receiving a portion of the approximately $24.6 million in state funding being released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Britain Herald
Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New
The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
fox61.com
Norwich Free Academy School Resource Officer is also a graduate | FOX61 Student News
NORWICH, Conn. — Story by Aislinn Richmond Norwich Free Academy. Norwich Free Academy welcomed a new School Resource Officer this fall. Briana Santiago was a member of the NFA class of 2012. School Resource Officers are law enforcement officers who work to prevent crime and boost welfare in schools....
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
cbia.com
Bank of America Grants Fund Workforce, Housing Programs
Bank of America is contributing a total of $400,000 in grants to two Hartford-area nonprofits working to promote economic opportunity for residents. The grants are part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, which helps deploy capital in communities across the country. Bank of America leaders chose Community Partners in...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Newington Town Crier
'It's because of a teacher': Newington resident appears in new campaign for CT Education Association
NEWINGTON – A local resident and education advocate is being featured in a new campaign by the CT Education Association. The CEA’s “Because of a Teacher, Every Profession is Possible” campaign includes cameos by people who serve in different occupations and industries, including Christopher Bortolan, who lives in Newington.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin
Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.
Hello, Hotel (2)
New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
