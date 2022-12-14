ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain receives state funding to help with blighted parcel of land

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be among 16 towns and cities across Connecticut receiving a portion of the approximately $24.6 million in state funding being released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
cbia.com

Bank of America Grants Fund Workforce, Housing Programs

Bank of America is contributing a total of $400,000 in grants to two Hartford-area nonprofits working to promote economic opportunity for residents. The grants are part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, which helps deploy capital in communities across the country. Bank of America leaders chose Community Partners in...
HARTFORD, CT
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin

Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Hello, Hotel (2)

New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT

