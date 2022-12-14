ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Nayef Aguerd not start against France for Morocco?

By Ed McCambridge
 3 days ago

Morocco were forced to make a last-minute change to their starting XI for their semi-final match against France, replacing Nayef Aguerd with defender Achraf Dari.

Aguerd had been a key man for Morocco until this stage in the tournament, and his absence will have left supporters conerned.

According to various new sources, the West Ham defender was a possible absentee ahead of the game and was deemed too injured to start during the warm up.

Before tonight's clash with France, Aguerd had been subbed during Morocco's round-of-16 win against Spain last week, before missing his country's shock quarter-final win against Portugal. However, Aguerd had appeared to recieve the all-clear to start against France, meaning his ultimate asbence was tough to take for hopeful Morocco fans.

Aguerd was initially included in the starting line up for the match, but for the second time this tournament, Morocco had to withdraw him, with reports suggesting he had suffered an injury during the warm up before the match began.

