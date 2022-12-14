Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Drake's OVO Drops Y2K-Inspired Womenswear Capsule
Drake‘s label October’s Very Own is closing the year with a womenswear capsule inspired by all things Y2K. The brand, which recently worked with Casetify on owl-branded tech accessories, has unveiled a lineup of cozy separates as well as denim pieces for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The range features a denim jacket and jeans, which are both highlighted with bejeweled detailing on the back. The same details are found on a black velour tracksuit.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt
Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Bret Michaels' Daughter, Raine, Is a Stunning Swimsuit Model
Bret Michaels is a rock legend. Gaining fame as the frontman of Poison, he's sold over 50 million albums worldwide and charted 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it looks like his daughter Raine Michaels, 22, is going to be just as successful as her father.
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Hypebae
Jeremy Scott Gives the adidas Originals Superstar a "Money" Makeover
Jeremy Scott is once again applying his over-the-top aesthetic to adidas‘ sneakers. For his latest collaboration with the footwear giant, the designer has reworked the Superstar silhouette, covering the sneaker in “Money.” With a white base on the soles, toe box, Three Stripes and heel, the kicks arrive with a teal hue across the upper. The design is highlighted with dollar bill motifs, which are branded with “In adidas We Trust.”
‘Farmer Wants A Wife’: Fox Sets Premiere For Jennifer Nettles-Hosted Dating Series
Reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The Jennifer Nettles-hosted series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. It follows a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and...
Hypebae
VanMoof Voyages From LA to London for a New Food Guide
In a new feature with Hypebae, leading e-bike maker VanMoof explores the hidden gastronomic scenes in LA and London. Through the eyes of six creatives, the food guide shines a light on how the brand’s e-bikes can efficiently transport the city locals to their favorite dining spots, allowing them to enjoy their go-to dishes and discover new treats.
Zoe Saldana Sparkles in Asymmetrical Minidress & Strappy Mules on ‘James Corden’
Zoe Saldaña sparkled while appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday night. The actress was joined on the late-night talk show by actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. During her appearance, Saldaña got candid about her new film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which officially hits theaters on Dec. 16. The highly-anticipated sequel also stars Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Saldaña looked stunning for the interview. The “Colombiana” star wore a glittery green dress, chosen by her longtime stylist Petra Flannery. The piece featured flowy 3/4 sleeves and a miniskirt that had a ruffled asymmetrical...
Hypebae
The Nike Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" Is the Perfect Companion for Your Matcha Strolls
For the last iteration of the Dunk Mid, Nike chose the fan-favorite “Panda” palette, a monochromatic colorway that blends in perfectly with the cold weather. Yet, in preparation for the forthcoming Spring season, the Swoosh label has revamped its beloved silhouette with warmer accents. We personally think it’s the perfect companion to add to your Spring matcha runs.
Selena Gomez Elevates Tweed Minidress With 5-Inch Hourglass Heels at ‘My Mind & Me’ New York Screening
Selena Gomez gave a minidress a towering boost while attending a private screening of her new AppleTV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” in New York City on Dec. 14. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress appeared at SoHo House in sophisticated style. For the occasion, the “Calm Down” singer initially arrived in a cream robe coat. The outerwear had a belted waist with wide lapels and large square pockets. Underneath, Gomez wore a tweed button-down minidress by Self Portrait. The garment featured black detailing, a plunging deep V-neckline and several pockets. The “Ice Cream” artist layered the dress with...
Vice
7 of Kate Hudson's most iconic outfits
Kate Hudson was Y2K’s romcom queen. After making an unforgettable breakthrough performance as Almost Famous groupie Penny Lane, the actress became a staple of the 00s romcom renaissance, starring in a string of blockbusters including Alex & Emma and the iconic How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days. At the turn of the millennium, Kate’s style was just as flirty, sexy, and — well — romantic as her resumé. We’re talking ethereal lace bustiers, slinky, sparkly minidresses and Stella McCartney princess gowns, to name a few. Here, we look back at some of the actress’ most iconic outfits from Y2K.
