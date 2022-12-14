She learned to dance, dance, dance with her hands in two days. Jenna Ortega revealed Friday while appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that her now-viral dance from the Netflix series “Wednesday” took her two days to choreograph. “[Director Tim Burton] came to my trailer about two days before we shot it and said, ‘Hey Jenna, so I know you said you wanted to choreograph this yourself,'” said Ortega, 20, said. “He was like, ‘I know you got it, you’ve been working on it, I’m not even worried about it. I trust you.’ And I said, ‘Oh, yeah. You...

