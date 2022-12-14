Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the coroner’s report released Friday. Zimmer died unexpectedly on Oct. 31 at his Minnesota home. He was 38 years old. The former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator was working remotely as a consultant...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
WILX-TV
Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher
-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise Departure
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that television play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not be returning to the broadcast booth in 2023. The decision was made as a “mutual decision” between the Cardinals organization and the regional broadcaster that airs Cardinals games, Bally Sports Midwest., according to Barrett Sports Media.
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting
Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
