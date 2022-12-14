ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball heavyweights Norview and Catholic meet Saturday, while Dream Chasers tournament showcases Williamsburg talent

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Cate Carlson, shown taking a shot earlier in 2022, is No. 4 Catholic's leading scorer heading into a big game Saturday against No. 3 Norview at Atlantic Shores Christian.

During the last season of a legendary career in which he amassed 889 girls basketball coaching victories, Larry Bowman expressed a wish that Catholic High play more games against Hampton Roads public-school powers.

The No. 4 Crusaders (5-2) will get their wish on Saturday, although they’ll do so with new coach Billy Stokes at the helm. Stokes, Bowman’s longtime assistant coach, welcomes the matchup with No. 3 Norview (7-0) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the last of eight games in the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic Girls Showcase at Atlantic Shores Christian School.

“We’re super-excited, and not just for the program and what we’ve accomplished in a short time with this team,” Stokes said. “To be able to play another great team like Norview, not just for the competition, but for girls basketball in general, is huge for the area.

“Win or lose, it’s so great for these girls to be put on a stage like that for both teams. This tournament is really good.”

Indeed, nine of the teams in the top 15 of the 757Teamz rankings will play in the final six games: No. 5 Princess Anne, No. 6 Hampton, No. 7 Deep Creek, No. 10 Western Branch, No. 11 Kempsville, No. 13 Landstown and No. 14 Salem included.

Like Catholic, Norview is perhaps better than last year, which is saying something considering it came within a double-overtime loss at eventual Class 5 state champion Menchville of playing for the state title. Its coach, Jonathan Wilson, is as enthused about Saturday’s matchup as Stokes.

“We went into this season wanting to play good competition, locally and outside the area, so we can see where we are early in the season,” Wilson said. “We wanted to schedule a tough game early on to see what we need to work on going into the first of the year.

“I know they are supposed to be pretty competitive this year, so when they told me we were scheduled to play Catholic, I said that’s good.”

The teams are similar in that both possess a bevy of future collegians, but spread the scoring among many. Rakyla Jones (17 points per game), Diamond Wiggins (14.8), Kiyah Fitchett (14.7), Leyla Minor (10) and Jazmin Smith (10) all average in double figures for the Pilots.

William & Mary recruit Cate Carlson (16 ppg), Jemma Eleby (14) and Taylor Ethridge (13) each average in double figures for Catholic, facilitated by point guard Jorah Epley (9 ppg), who has a 6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

MABC Girls Showcase schedule

The full tournament schedule: Lady Push vs. Schabach, 11 a.m.; Atlantic Shores vs. Oscar Smith, 12:15 p.m.; Western Branch vs. Landstown, 1:30 p.m.; Indian River vs. Kempsville, 2:45 p.m.; NC GBB Academy vs. Salem, 4:15 p.m.; Deep Creek vs. Hampton, 5:45 p.m.; Princess Anne vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.; Norview vs. Catholic, 8:15 p.m.

Dream Chasers Showcase

To Donovan Bridgeforth, the Williamsburg area should be labeled “Championsburg” because of its basketball history. He cites Bruton’s 2000 boys state title, Jamestown’s 2006 girls state title, Walsingham Academy’s perennially strong boys program and the boys and girls state championships by Williamsburg Christian Academy during the past decade.

To ensure the tradition thrives, Bridgeforth, a former Jamestown player who coached the Eagles’ boys and WCA’s girls to state finals, has organized a series of tournaments featuring teams at various levels.

It began with an eight-team middle-school tournament two weeks ago and continued last week with a 10-team girls tournament. The Dream Chasers Championship Showcase concludes this week at Walsingham with six games.

Following a boys junior-varsity game between Walsingham and Lafayette at 11:30 a.m., and the West Point-Walsingham girls varsity game at 1 p.m., the boys varsity schedule is as follows: Lancaster vs. Hampton Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Warhill vs. West Point, 4 p.m.; Bruton vs. Williamsburg Christian, 5:30 p.m.; and Lafayette vs. Walsingham, 7 p.m.

Bridgeforth’s Dream Chasers was created to uplift youth by showing them how to overcome adversity. Proceeds from the tournament will fund the organization’s drive to get Christmas presents for youth in Williamsburg-area housing projects.

