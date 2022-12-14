Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
14news.com
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022
A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
14news.com
Man arrested for robbery at Sunoco gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have an update to the robbery we told you about Saturday night at an Evansville gas station. It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Sunoco at the intersection of Washington and Kentucky Avenue. Police say a man pulled a gun on the clerk and...
wevv.com
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
Magic 95.1
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
DUI suspect released shortly after multi-vehicle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson DUI suspect has been released from jail shortly after a multi-vehicle accident. Police say this was an accident without injuries. Katie Kilgore, 18, was charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. Kilgore has since been released from the Henderson County Detention Center. Officers with […]
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
104.1 WIKY
Teen Arrested After Woman Dies From Overdose
A Spotsville, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. On October 5, 19 year old Sebastian Cuenca made a 911 call to report a woman was overdosing on opioids that they had taken together. The Evansville Fire Department used all of...
Two men charged in deadly Evansville overdose
(WEHT) - Evansville Police charged a man from Spottsville, Kentucky with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after an Evansville woman overdosed on fentanyl in October.
14news.com
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer involved shooting Friday morning. It happened in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue. Police say around 10:30 a.m. a man called 911 and told dispatchers “they are killing people.”. Officer...
14news.com
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
104.1 WIKY
Mother Jailed And Charged With Neglect
An Evansville mother was charged with 2 counts of neglect after calling 911 for medical assistance for her baby. Last March the child was taken to the hospital after having a seizure. According to doctors, the child’s EEG and MRI results were abnormal. The MRI showed a right subdural...
Man killed by police in Evansville identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
Details released after officer involved shooting in Evansville
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer involved shooting took the life of one in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. Police say a male called Central Dispatch saying ‘they are killing people’ and refused to answer […]
wrul.com
McGillem Found To Be In Possession Of Over $1300 Worth Of Stolen Property From Carmi Wal-Mart
On 12.09.22 at 11:49 a.m. White Co. authorities requested assistance with a retail theft case from the Carmi Wal-Mart. Mt. Carmel dispatch advised Wabash County authorities to attempt to locate a silver Ford Focus with red rims and a red spoiler bearing Indiana registration. A Wabash County Deputy located the vehicle which was northbound on Highway 1 in the area of 12053 Highway 1, by the rest area. The deputy turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle in question. The Ford Focus began to pass a semi and squeezed between two of them and pulled out to pass again, this time 3 other motorists. Once the vehicle passed the other motorist it turned quickly left onto Empire St. in Mt. Carmel. When the deputy made it to the intersection of Highway 1 and Empire St., he found the Ford focus in the southbound lane facing north bound, with the vehicle parked. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Crystal R. McGillem, of Mt. Carmel, she advised her brakes went out and that is why she couldn’t stop.
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Xenia teen hurt in one-vehicle crash in rural Iuka (updated 7 am Sunday)
A 19-year-old Xenia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Omega Road in rural Iuka early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Carli Haskins of County Highway 18 missed a curve near the entrance to Forbes State Park, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over on its top. Haskins was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and walked to the park campground and office for help.
