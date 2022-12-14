ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Hanukkah events kick off with Menorah lighting at annual ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As Hanukkah begins, Chabad of Wilmington will lead the annual Menorah Lighting in Riverfront Park on Sunday. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Families can enjoy a gelt drop from a Wilmington fire engine, traditional latkes and donuts, hot chocolate and music.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Arizona court dismisses Republican’s lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results

An Arizona Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of his Nov. 8 election. Finchem and congressional candidate Jeff Zink – who later dropped out – had filed a lawsuit earlier this month against gubernatorial-elect and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Rep. Ruben Gallego and Finchem’s secretary of state opponent Adrian Fontes.
ARIZONA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Kentucky woman wins $175,000 lottery jackpot from company’s holiday party white elephant gift exchange

A woman in Kentucky wound up winning $175,000 in a white elephant gift exchange after her first gift was taken from her during a company holiday party. Lori Janes, an office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center in Louisville, said she had initially grabbed a $25 TJ Maxx gift card at a party on Wednesday but that a fellow employee decided to take the gift from her, per the game’s rules, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy