FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxwilmington.com
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
foxwilmington.com
Officials announce name of Cumberland Co. deputy killed after getting hit by vehicle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. died after getting hit by a vehicle on Dec. 16. “Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca (23 years of age) was a dedicated, selfless member of the Sheriff’s Office who lost his life protecting...
foxwilmington.com
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
foxwilmington.com
Hanukkah events kick off with Menorah lighting at annual ceremony
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As Hanukkah begins, Chabad of Wilmington will lead the annual Menorah Lighting in Riverfront Park on Sunday. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Families can enjoy a gelt drop from a Wilmington fire engine, traditional latkes and donuts, hot chocolate and music.
foxwilmington.com
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
foxwilmington.com
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) – A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie...
foxwilmington.com
Colorado foundation champions ‘post-traumatic growth’ to fight yuletide suicide among America’s heroes
A Colorado nonprofit, led by a former Navy bomb disposal expert and combat veteran, is confronting the crisis of yuletide suicide among America’s heroes with an innovative concept known as “post-traumatic growth.”. More first responders die from suicide than in the line of duty, the Boulder Crest Foundation...
foxwilmington.com
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket...
foxwilmington.com
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing 11-year-old girl who went missing from Georgia earlier this week was located alive by police on Friday. Clayton County Police said they believed the girl, R’Kayla Briggs, was a victim of human trafficking. Police did not say where she was found or if she was with anyone when she was located.
foxwilmington.com
Arizona court dismisses Republican’s lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of his Nov. 8 election. Finchem and congressional candidate Jeff Zink – who later dropped out – had filed a lawsuit earlier this month against gubernatorial-elect and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Rep. Ruben Gallego and Finchem’s secretary of state opponent Adrian Fontes.
foxwilmington.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving...
foxwilmington.com
Kentucky woman wins $175,000 lottery jackpot from company’s holiday party white elephant gift exchange
A woman in Kentucky wound up winning $175,000 in a white elephant gift exchange after her first gift was taken from her during a company holiday party. Lori Janes, an office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center in Louisville, said she had initially grabbed a $25 TJ Maxx gift card at a party on Wednesday but that a fellow employee decided to take the gift from her, per the game’s rules, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
