On 12.09.22 at 11:49 a.m. White Co. authorities requested assistance with a retail theft case from the Carmi Wal-Mart. Mt. Carmel dispatch advised Wabash County authorities to attempt to locate a silver Ford Focus with red rims and a red spoiler bearing Indiana registration. A Wabash County Deputy located the vehicle which was northbound on Highway 1 in the area of 12053 Highway 1, by the rest area. The deputy turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle in question. The Ford Focus began to pass a semi and squeezed between two of them and pulled out to pass again, this time 3 other motorists. Once the vehicle passed the other motorist it turned quickly left onto Empire St. in Mt. Carmel. When the deputy made it to the intersection of Highway 1 and Empire St., he found the Ford focus in the southbound lane facing north bound, with the vehicle parked. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Crystal R. McGillem, of Mt. Carmel, she advised her brakes went out and that is why she couldn’t stop.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO