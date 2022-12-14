Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Baxley Expands on “Mess” of Supervisor of Assessments Office After Board Meeting
It’s been two weeks, only about 10 business days, since Gary Baxley got his hands on the goings on at the White County Supervisor of Assessments Office. He says he’s had some of the ladies that used to work in the department come back and also a couple new staff. They include Rachel Hamblin, Teresa Johnson, Sheila Turrentine, Marilyn Bryant. He told the board at the recent White County Board gathering, he’s finding the former office was behind on some things.
14news.com
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022
A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
southernillinoisnow.com
US 50 between Edgewood Road and County Farm on east side of Salem reopened
US 50 between Edgewood Road and County Farm Road east of Salem has now been reopened following a head-on crash Saturday morning that claimed three lives. See the news section for more details on the crash.
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
wamwamfm.com
William E. “Bill” Johnson
William E. “Bill” Johnson, 68, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:10 pm Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1954, in Tell City, Indiana to Ed and Mary (Kellams) Johnson. Bill retired in 2010 after 38 years at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
wrul.com
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man’s Whereabouts
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Robert L. Gifford. The sheriff’s office posted on the Franklin County, Illinois government Facebook page Thursday that Gifford was last known to be living in the Sesser area. If you have any information...
southernillinoisnow.com
Xenia teen hurt in one-vehicle crash in rural Iuka (updated 7 am Sunday)
A 19-year-old Xenia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Omega Road in rural Iuka early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Carli Haskins of County Highway 18 missed a curve near the entrance to Forbes State Park, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over on its top. Haskins was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and walked to the park campground and office for help.
wrul.com
McGillem Found To Be In Possession Of Over $1300 Worth Of Stolen Property From Carmi Wal-Mart
On 12.09.22 at 11:49 a.m. White Co. authorities requested assistance with a retail theft case from the Carmi Wal-Mart. Mt. Carmel dispatch advised Wabash County authorities to attempt to locate a silver Ford Focus with red rims and a red spoiler bearing Indiana registration. A Wabash County Deputy located the vehicle which was northbound on Highway 1 in the area of 12053 Highway 1, by the rest area. The deputy turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle in question. The Ford Focus began to pass a semi and squeezed between two of them and pulled out to pass again, this time 3 other motorists. Once the vehicle passed the other motorist it turned quickly left onto Empire St. in Mt. Carmel. When the deputy made it to the intersection of Highway 1 and Empire St., he found the Ford focus in the southbound lane facing north bound, with the vehicle parked. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Crystal R. McGillem, of Mt. Carmel, she advised her brakes went out and that is why she couldn’t stop.
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
KFVS12
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
Magic 95.1
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
14news.com
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
14news.com
Traffic alert: Crews called to several crashes in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to some crashes Wednesday evening in Vanderburgh County, and at least two were reported to have injuries. They were on northbound 41 at St. George and on the Lloyd Expressway at Fielding Road. When we arrived to the crash on 41,...
Man who died in Old Princeton Road wreck identified
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, is investigating the death of Dakota Lee Hammock, 19, of Evansville. Officials say Hammock was involved in a single vehicle accident on December 15 in the 18000 Blk of Old Princeton Road at Pond Flat Ditch. VCSO said on […]
