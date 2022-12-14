ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Baxley Expands on “Mess” of Supervisor of Assessments Office After Board Meeting

It’s been two weeks, only about 10 business days, since Gary Baxley got his hands on the goings on at the White County Supervisor of Assessments Office. He says he’s had some of the ladies that used to work in the department come back and also a couple new staff. They include Rachel Hamblin, Teresa Johnson, Sheila Turrentine, Marilyn Bryant. He told the board at the recent White County Board gathering, he’s finding the former office was behind on some things.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022

A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

William E. “Bill” Johnson

William E. “Bill” Johnson, 68, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:10 pm Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1954, in Tell City, Indiana to Ed and Mary (Kellams) Johnson. Bill retired in 2010 after 38 years at...
VINCENNES, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man’s Whereabouts

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Robert L. Gifford. The sheriff’s office posted on the Franklin County, Illinois government Facebook page Thursday that Gifford was last known to be living in the Sesser area. If you have any information...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Xenia teen hurt in one-vehicle crash in rural Iuka (updated 7 am Sunday)

A 19-year-old Xenia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Omega Road in rural Iuka early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Carli Haskins of County Highway 18 missed a curve near the entrance to Forbes State Park, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over on its top. Haskins was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and walked to the park campground and office for help.
XENIA, IL
wrul.com

McGillem Found To Be In Possession Of Over $1300 Worth Of Stolen Property From Carmi Wal-Mart

On 12.09.22 at 11:49 a.m. White Co. authorities requested assistance with a retail theft case from the Carmi Wal-Mart. Mt. Carmel dispatch advised Wabash County authorities to attempt to locate a silver Ford Focus with red rims and a red spoiler bearing Indiana registration. A Wabash County Deputy located the vehicle which was northbound on Highway 1 in the area of 12053 Highway 1, by the rest area. The deputy turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle in question. The Ford Focus began to pass a semi and squeezed between two of them and pulled out to pass again, this time 3 other motorists. Once the vehicle passed the other motorist it turned quickly left onto Empire St. in Mt. Carmel. When the deputy made it to the intersection of Highway 1 and Empire St., he found the Ford focus in the southbound lane facing north bound, with the vehicle parked. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Crystal R. McGillem, of Mt. Carmel, she advised her brakes went out and that is why she couldn’t stop.
CARMI, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death

The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Magic 95.1

Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Woman arrested on neglect warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man who died in Old Princeton Road wreck identified

VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, is investigating the death of Dakota Lee Hammock, 19, of Evansville. Officials say Hammock was involved in a single vehicle accident on December 15 in the 18000 Blk of Old Princeton Road at Pond Flat Ditch. VCSO said on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy