Los Angeles, CA

Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 4 days ago
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff

Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Looper

Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel

CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Us Weekly

Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Still in a Lot of Shock’

A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40.   "I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was "such […]
ALABAMA STATE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
