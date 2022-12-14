ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, IL

Baxley Expands on “Mess” of Supervisor of Assessments Office After Board Meeting

It’s been two weeks, only about 10 business days, since Gary Baxley got his hands on the goings on at the White County Supervisor of Assessments Office. He says he’s had some of the ladies that used to work in the department come back and also a couple new staff. They include Rachel Hamblin, Teresa Johnson, Sheila Turrentine, Marilyn Bryant. He told the board at the recent White County Board gathering, he’s finding the former office was behind on some things.
A Busy White County Board Meeting Was Held Tuesday Evening

There were a lot of new faces sitting around the table at the White County Board meeting on Tuesday night and fairly large agenda to tackle. First order of business, Cassi Pigg was appointed to be the new White County Board chairman and Ken Ursery was appointed as the new Vice Chairman. The board then heard reports from County Officers. The new County Clerk, Kayci Heil reported that CWC School Board petitions are being turned in. Incoming Treasurer Michael Baxley gave an in depth report financial report and said they are gathering information for the upcoming audit taking place after the first of the year. Baxley reported that for the 2021 property tax cycle collected $16,604,524. He noted that the property tax delinquent notices have been compiled and sent to tax payers. Lastly, he told the board that the Tax Sale will be held January 25th, 2023 and tax payments must be made by January 24th to avoid their taxes going to tax sale. Also, to avoid the taxpayers names being printed in the McLeansboro Gazzette taxes must be paid by December 30th 2022. Gary Baxley gave a reported that in the office of Supervisor of Assessments things are an absolute mess. We will have more on that situation tomorrow. Adam Allen reported that the White County Ambulance Service recently purchased new Extraction Equipment for the department. State’s Attorney Denton Aud told the board he is on the search for a new Assistant State’s Attorney. Aud also told the board he will be attending a State’s Attorney Conference next week. White County Coroner Chris Marsh told the board that he is in need of a Forensic Pathologist. The individual who has been doing them is no longer available. Marsh said for the time being he is taking the deceased to Champaign County. Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson told the board that all paper files have been scanned into computer so all files are now digital. Fulkerson said that the paper files will now be disposed of and all filing cabinets will be removed from the third floor of the courthouse. Judge T Scott Webb informed that board that he is needing to hire a Public Defender. Due to the Safety Act beginning in January court cases will increase. Current Public Defender’s Brian Shinkle and Rhonda Blades have accepted positions elsewhere. The board approved Webb to hire a new Public Defender and to amend his budget to do so.
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend

A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
Fuel Theft Reported To White County Sheriff’s Department

On Friday December 9th, Jerry Garrett of Norris City made a call to the White county Sheriff’s Department to report a theft of fuel from his grain truck parked at 214 County Road 375 East in Norris City. Garrett told the officer that he caught the thief on a trail cam at around 8:30 Friday morning. He said that the suspect had also stole gas from a gas can on the property. Garrett told the officer that the suspect was on foot and no suspect vehicle could be seen.
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022

A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving two cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 between exits 14 and 15. Officials say crews were sent after the call came in around 5:50 p.m. Our crew on scene saw...
