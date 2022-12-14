Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
Baxley Expands on “Mess” of Supervisor of Assessments Office After Board Meeting
It’s been two weeks, only about 10 business days, since Gary Baxley got his hands on the goings on at the White County Supervisor of Assessments Office. He says he’s had some of the ladies that used to work in the department come back and also a couple new staff. They include Rachel Hamblin, Teresa Johnson, Sheila Turrentine, Marilyn Bryant. He told the board at the recent White County Board gathering, he’s finding the former office was behind on some things.
wrul.com
A Busy White County Board Meeting Was Held Tuesday Evening
There were a lot of new faces sitting around the table at the White County Board meeting on Tuesday night and fairly large agenda to tackle. First order of business, Cassi Pigg was appointed to be the new White County Board chairman and Ken Ursery was appointed as the new Vice Chairman. The board then heard reports from County Officers. The new County Clerk, Kayci Heil reported that CWC School Board petitions are being turned in. Incoming Treasurer Michael Baxley gave an in depth report financial report and said they are gathering information for the upcoming audit taking place after the first of the year. Baxley reported that for the 2021 property tax cycle collected $16,604,524. He noted that the property tax delinquent notices have been compiled and sent to tax payers. Lastly, he told the board that the Tax Sale will be held January 25th, 2023 and tax payments must be made by January 24th to avoid their taxes going to tax sale. Also, to avoid the taxpayers names being printed in the McLeansboro Gazzette taxes must be paid by December 30th 2022. Gary Baxley gave a reported that in the office of Supervisor of Assessments things are an absolute mess. We will have more on that situation tomorrow. Adam Allen reported that the White County Ambulance Service recently purchased new Extraction Equipment for the department. State’s Attorney Denton Aud told the board he is on the search for a new Assistant State’s Attorney. Aud also told the board he will be attending a State’s Attorney Conference next week. White County Coroner Chris Marsh told the board that he is in need of a Forensic Pathologist. The individual who has been doing them is no longer available. Marsh said for the time being he is taking the deceased to Champaign County. Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson told the board that all paper files have been scanned into computer so all files are now digital. Fulkerson said that the paper files will now be disposed of and all filing cabinets will be removed from the third floor of the courthouse. Judge T Scott Webb informed that board that he is needing to hire a Public Defender. Due to the Safety Act beginning in January court cases will increase. Current Public Defender’s Brian Shinkle and Rhonda Blades have accepted positions elsewhere. The board approved Webb to hire a new Public Defender and to amend his budget to do so.
southernillinoisnow.com
US 50 between Edgewood Road and County Farm on east side of Salem reopened
US 50 between Edgewood Road and County Farm Road east of Salem has now been reopened following a head-on crash Saturday morning that claimed three lives. See the news section for more details on the crash.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
14news.com
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
vincennespbs.org
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
wrul.com
Fuel Theft Reported To White County Sheriff’s Department
On Friday December 9th, Jerry Garrett of Norris City made a call to the White county Sheriff’s Department to report a theft of fuel from his grain truck parked at 214 County Road 375 East in Norris City. Garrett told the officer that he caught the thief on a trail cam at around 8:30 Friday morning. He said that the suspect had also stole gas from a gas can on the property. Garrett told the officer that the suspect was on foot and no suspect vehicle could be seen.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022
A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
14news.com
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving two cars in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 between exits 14 and 15. Officials say crews were sent after the call came in around 5:50 p.m. Our crew on scene saw...
wevv.com
Tree falls on Highway, pulls power lines down in Henderson County
Henderson County Dispatch confirms with 44News a tree fell on Highway 283, and pulled several power lines down. 460 customers were without power near the intersection of U.S. Highway 283 and U.S. Highway 41. The Kenergy outage map shows all power has been restored. We are working to gather more...
Drunk driver on Highway 41 blamed for 3 vehicle-crash
Henderson Dispatch confirmed there was a car accident on Thursday night. Reports say the accident was a three-car accident on the clover leaf between Kimsey overpass and the exit for 60.
14news.com
Highway reopens after tree knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a tree fell on a highway and pulled power lines down in Henderson County on Wednesday evening. Crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to Highway 283 and U.S. 41 South in Henderson County. The fire chief on scene told 14...
14news.com
Henderson family working to recover after devastating house fire
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, a fire destroyed the Willett family’s home. Catey Willett told 14 News on Thursday they were out of the house shopping for a Christmas tree. By the time their neighbor called to tell them there was a fire, the building was already destroyed.
14news.com
EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Evansville Police Department was informed about an attempted ATM theft in Mt. Vernon. According to a release, the description given to police was consistent with previous ATM thefts that have happened in Evansville. Police say the offenders are known to travel to Texas,...
Comments / 0