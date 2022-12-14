There were a lot of new faces sitting around the table at the White County Board meeting on Tuesday night and fairly large agenda to tackle. First order of business, Cassi Pigg was appointed to be the new White County Board chairman and Ken Ursery was appointed as the new Vice Chairman. The board then heard reports from County Officers. The new County Clerk, Kayci Heil reported that CWC School Board petitions are being turned in. Incoming Treasurer Michael Baxley gave an in depth report financial report and said they are gathering information for the upcoming audit taking place after the first of the year. Baxley reported that for the 2021 property tax cycle collected $16,604,524. He noted that the property tax delinquent notices have been compiled and sent to tax payers. Lastly, he told the board that the Tax Sale will be held January 25th, 2023 and tax payments must be made by January 24th to avoid their taxes going to tax sale. Also, to avoid the taxpayers names being printed in the McLeansboro Gazzette taxes must be paid by December 30th 2022. Gary Baxley gave a reported that in the office of Supervisor of Assessments things are an absolute mess. We will have more on that situation tomorrow. Adam Allen reported that the White County Ambulance Service recently purchased new Extraction Equipment for the department. State’s Attorney Denton Aud told the board he is on the search for a new Assistant State’s Attorney. Aud also told the board he will be attending a State’s Attorney Conference next week. White County Coroner Chris Marsh told the board that he is in need of a Forensic Pathologist. The individual who has been doing them is no longer available. Marsh said for the time being he is taking the deceased to Champaign County. Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson told the board that all paper files have been scanned into computer so all files are now digital. Fulkerson said that the paper files will now be disposed of and all filing cabinets will be removed from the third floor of the courthouse. Judge T Scott Webb informed that board that he is needing to hire a Public Defender. Due to the Safety Act beginning in January court cases will increase. Current Public Defender’s Brian Shinkle and Rhonda Blades have accepted positions elsewhere. The board approved Webb to hire a new Public Defender and to amend his budget to do so.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO