Chicago Family Awarded 22nd Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- The Kueller family has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County
The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
First-of-its-Kind Exclusive Guntry Club Set to Open in Southern Indiana
In March of 2022, LawMan Tactical, LLC announced plans for a new tactical training facility. Evansville's Sunset Plaza on HWY 41 N will be rebranded to 'LawMan Plaza' featuring state-of-the-art facility 'The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club'. What is a Guntry Club?. LawMan Tactical has plans for a full-service type of...
Vincennes RDC receives update on Main St. Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission heard another Main Street update at their meeting today. Mayor Joe Yochum reported concrete work is being done on Phase 2 while driveway work on Phases 2 and 3 has been completed. The intersection at Felt King and Ramsey Road is open but Main Street remains...
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
Baxley Expands on “Mess” of Supervisor of Assessments Office After Board Meeting
It’s been two weeks, only about 10 business days, since Gary Baxley got his hands on the goings on at the White County Supervisor of Assessments Office. He says he’s had some of the ladies that used to work in the department come back and also a couple new staff. They include Rachel Hamblin, Teresa Johnson, Sheila Turrentine, Marilyn Bryant. He told the board at the recent White County Board gathering, he’s finding the former office was behind on some things.
Poll worker accused of electioneering facing consequences
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In Owensboro, a poll worker was accused of electioneering during the most recent Election Day. Officials tell us the accused poll worker will face consequences. Officials tell us the poll worker is going to receive a letter that will state they are not allowed to be a poll worker for the […]
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
Drunk driver on Highway 41 blamed for 3 vehicle-crash
Henderson Dispatch confirmed there was a car accident on Thursday night. Reports say the accident was a three-car accident on the clover leaf between Kimsey overpass and the exit for 60.
Lawman Tactical to open “Guntry Club” soon
As the popular saying goes, one door closes and another one opens. In this case, on the heels of Uncle Rudy's closing, another gun business is getting ready to open theirs.
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
A Busy White County Board Meeting Was Held Tuesday Evening
There were a lot of new faces sitting around the table at the White County Board meeting on Tuesday night and fairly large agenda to tackle. First order of business, Cassi Pigg was appointed to be the new White County Board chairman and Ken Ursery was appointed as the new Vice Chairman. The board then heard reports from County Officers. The new County Clerk, Kayci Heil reported that CWC School Board petitions are being turned in. Incoming Treasurer Michael Baxley gave an in depth report financial report and said they are gathering information for the upcoming audit taking place after the first of the year. Baxley reported that for the 2021 property tax cycle collected $16,604,524. He noted that the property tax delinquent notices have been compiled and sent to tax payers. Lastly, he told the board that the Tax Sale will be held January 25th, 2023 and tax payments must be made by January 24th to avoid their taxes going to tax sale. Also, to avoid the taxpayers names being printed in the McLeansboro Gazzette taxes must be paid by December 30th 2022. Gary Baxley gave a reported that in the office of Supervisor of Assessments things are an absolute mess. We will have more on that situation tomorrow. Adam Allen reported that the White County Ambulance Service recently purchased new Extraction Equipment for the department. State’s Attorney Denton Aud told the board he is on the search for a new Assistant State’s Attorney. Aud also told the board he will be attending a State’s Attorney Conference next week. White County Coroner Chris Marsh told the board that he is in need of a Forensic Pathologist. The individual who has been doing them is no longer available. Marsh said for the time being he is taking the deceased to Champaign County. Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson told the board that all paper files have been scanned into computer so all files are now digital. Fulkerson said that the paper files will now be disposed of and all filing cabinets will be removed from the third floor of the courthouse. Judge T Scott Webb informed that board that he is needing to hire a Public Defender. Due to the Safety Act beginning in January court cases will increase. Current Public Defender’s Brian Shinkle and Rhonda Blades have accepted positions elsewhere. The board approved Webb to hire a new Public Defender and to amend his budget to do so.
