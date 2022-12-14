ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reigning supreme: Maryland’s highest court gets a new name, with new titles for judges

By Hannah Gaskill, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Gavel Baltimore Sun/TNS

Maryland officially has its own Supreme Court — in name, at least.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Wednesday that amends Maryland’s constitution to change the name of the state’s highest courts and the titles of the judges that serve on them.

In November, Marylanders voted 3-to-1 in favor of a constitutional amendment to rename the state’s highest court from the Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland. The seven judges who now sit on the Maryland Supreme Court will be referred to as justices or as chief justice, in the case of Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, the administrative leader of Maryland’s court system.

The constitutional amendment initiating the change aligns the names of Maryland’s appellate court system with those of the highest courts across the United States. According to Ballotpedia.org , before Wednesday only the highest courts in Maryland and New York state did not use the word “supreme” in their titles.

The newly named Supreme Court of Maryland was established in the 1600s, and has been the state’s highest appellate court since 1776.

“The Court of Appeals of Maryland and the Court of Special Appeals have a rich and long history operating under these names,” Fader said in a statement Wednesday. “Although the names are changing, Maryland’s highest courts and the entire Judiciary remain steadfastly committed to upholding the rule of law and achieving our mission of providing fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”

Maryland’s second-highest court, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, was created via constitutional amendment in 1966. It will be known as the Appellate Court of Maryland and retain its 15 judges.

“Hopefully the voter-approved constitutional change in the names of both courts clears up any confusion among the public, lawyers, and judges from other jurisdictions about the roles of our respective courts,” said Chief Judge E. Gregory Wells of the Maryland Appellate Court. “It should be noted, however, the precedents, rules, and all other practices of the court are unaffected by the renaming, and we will continue business as usual at the highest level of service.”

In addition to the amendment altering the names of Maryland’s courts, Marylanders also voted in favor of four other statewide ballot questions, including the legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Maryland’s State Board of Canvassers certified the results of the general election on Dec. 7.

The Baltimore Sun

