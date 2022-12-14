Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Returns to Alma Mater to Speak with Students
One of the Schuylkill County Deputy Coroners returned to his alma mater to speak with students. John Mika, Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner, returned to his alma mater, Shenandoah Valley, where he conducted a presentation for the senior students who are enrolled in the advanced biology class taught by Mr. Jeff Maksimik.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Fire Displaces Two Families
A fire late Thursday displaced two families in Pottsville. Just before 11:00pm, firefighters were called to 1325 West Norwegian Street, for a possible structure fire. Chief 68 along with police arrived and found heavy smoke pouring from the third floor of the half double at 1325 and 1327. The families...
skooknews.com
Suspicious Activity Call in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
The Ashland Police Department made an arrest Tuesday evening after a report of suspicious activity at the borough's Dollar General. According to the Borough Police Officer Daniel Weikel, on Tuesday, around 6:30pm, he was called to the store for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported that there...
skooknews.com
Minersville and Port Carbon Police Drug Investigation "Operation Ice Out" Leads to Eight Facing Charges
A drug investigation in Minersville and Port Carbon led to the arrest of 8 people and the seizure of thousands of dollars in drugs. "Operation Ice Out" was a several month-long drug investigation between the Minersville Police and Port Carbon Police into the sale of various drugs in both boroughs.
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Police Attempting to Identify Individual Who Vandalized Memorial
The Shenandoah Police Department is attempting to identify a person allegedly involved with the vandalism of a memorial in the borough. On Wednesday, borough police posted the photo of a person they say damaged the Miner's Memorial on November 10th, 2022. They also posted photos of the damaged concrete on the memorial.
skooknews.com
Tractor Trailer Snaps Pole and Damages Front of Port Clinton Hotel
A tractor trailer damaged the front of a restaurant in Port Clinton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:00am, Saturday, along Route 61 when a tractor trailer veered into a utility pole and destroyed the front porch Port Clinton Hotel restaurant. The truck came to a stop nearly missing...
skooknews.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until Midday Friday
The National Weather Service has downgraded the Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory for Schuylkill County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze....
Comments / 0