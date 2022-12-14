ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Pottsville Fire Displaces Two Families

A fire late Thursday displaced two families in Pottsville. Just before 11:00pm, firefighters were called to 1325 West Norwegian Street, for a possible structure fire. Chief 68 along with police arrived and found heavy smoke pouring from the third floor of the half double at 1325 and 1327. The families...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Shenandoah Police Attempting to Identify Individual Who Vandalized Memorial

The Shenandoah Police Department is attempting to identify a person allegedly involved with the vandalism of a memorial in the borough. On Wednesday, borough police posted the photo of a person they say damaged the Miner's Memorial on November 10th, 2022. They also posted photos of the damaged concrete on the memorial.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Tractor Trailer Snaps Pole and Damages Front of Port Clinton Hotel

A tractor trailer damaged the front of a restaurant in Port Clinton early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:00am, Saturday, along Route 61 when a tractor trailer veered into a utility pole and destroyed the front porch Port Clinton Hotel restaurant. The truck came to a stop nearly missing...
PORT CLINTON, PA
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until Midday Friday

The National Weather Service has downgraded the Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory for Schuylkill County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

