Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson

Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland is a perfect example of why the Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson and the Browns rolled over a Ravens offense that couldn’t do much outside of handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins. The Browns picked up a 13-3 win, which technically keeps their playoff hopes alive.
