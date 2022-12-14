Read full article on original website
Falcons DC Dean Pees clipped by Saints player during warmups, carted off field
The first hit of Saints-Falcons came about an hour before kickoff, resulting in a scary moment with an Atlanta staffer down hurt on the field. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Entering the Alamo Bowl, the Arguments for Opting Out or In
The Huskies are expecting a full complement of players, Texas not so much.
Week 16: Chiefs-Texans inactives
HOUSTON, Texas. — The Chiefs have a chance to clinch the AFC West with a win over the Houston Texans. Here is who will be inactive.
WPXI
Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson
Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland is a perfect example of why the Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson and the Browns rolled over a Ravens offense that couldn’t do much outside of handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins. The Browns picked up a 13-3 win, which technically keeps their playoff hopes alive.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
WPXI
Jets turn back to QB Zach Wilson with Mike White not medically cleared for contact
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has the "great opportunity" to start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. Mike White was unable to get medically cleared for contact. This story will be updated.
