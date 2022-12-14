Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
therealdeal.com
Westpine bets on Brickell rentals for first project
Westpine Partners, a newly formed development firm targeting top U.S. markets, picked Miami’s Brickell for its first project. Westpine wants to build a 43-story tower with 328 apartments at 160 and 180 Southwest Ninth Street, according to an application filed to Miami-Dade County last week. Plans call for the Behar Font & Partners-designed high-rise to include nearly 1,200 square feet of ground-floor retail, about 14,000 square feet of open space and 357 parking spots.
therealdeal.com
Trinsic scores $92M refi for Aura Boca apartment building
Trinsic Residential Group landed a $92 million refinancing for its Boca Raton multifamily project. MetLife Investment Management provided the fixed rate loan for Aura Boca, an eight-story building with 322 units at 789 West Yamato Road, a press release states. Steven Kohn and Alex Hernandez with Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing.
therealdeal.com
Fortune plans 70-story Casa Tua condo tower in Brickell
Fortune International Group is planning a luxury Casa Tua condo tower in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood that will allow short-term rentals, The Real Deal has learned. Ora by Casa Tua, a 70-story, roughly 460-unit development, is planned for the site at 1210 Brickell Avenue, Fortune CEO Edgardo Defortuna said. Fortune will begin accepting reservations early next year.
therealdeal.com
Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
Voters will decide in a referendum if Deerfield Beach can sell city land for a mixed-use development with an office building, hotel, retail stores, restaurants, and income-restricted apartments. A development team led by construction company Hensel Phelps offered to pay $6.5 million to the city for the 3.8-acre development site...
therealdeal.com
Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach
A Doral-based developer won approval in Dania Beach for a 222-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel on Federal Highway. Benito Irastorza, CEO of Iras Group, is the manager of an LLC that acquired the hotel development site in August 2016 for $3.1 million, according to state and county records. Irastorza...
therealdeal.com
Foreign investment returns to South Florida
Luxury broker Dora Puig recounts a deal last month that reminded her of the “good old days” when foreign buyers — particularly those from Latin America — were a larger presence in South Florida real estate. The $9.3 million Fisher Island condo’s seller was Mexican and...
therealdeal.com
Merit Hill Capital picks up another Broward self-storage property
South Florida is going through a mini-surge of self-storage deals, with Merit Hill Capital picking up its second Broward facility in less than a month. An affiliate of Brooklyn-based Merit Hill paid $17 million for Pines West Storage Center at 400 Northwest 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines, according to records and Vizzda. The buyer secured a $15.1 million mortgage from Citibank, the deed shows.
therealdeal.com
Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
A non-profit group won approval to develop as many as 138 income-restricted apartments behind a homeless assistance center in an industrial part of Pompano Beach. The Broward Partnership for the Homeless plans to build the apartments in a joint venture with Green Mills LLC, a Fort Lauderdale-based developer of affordable and workforce housing.
