A Leesburg man with a long criminal rap sheet is back behind bars after he reportedly pointed a gun at his mother and told her he was going to “blow her head off.”. David Michael Baker is being held in the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond after being picked up a warrant Thursday – a week after the incident occurred at his mother’s house in the 1200 block of Penn Street. Baker and his wife also live at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO