askflagler.com
Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours
BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
leesburg-news.com
Man accused of threatening to blow his mother’s head off
A Leesburg man with a long criminal rap sheet is back behind bars after he reportedly pointed a gun at his mother and told her he was going to “blow her head off.”. David Michael Baker is being held in the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond after being picked up a warrant Thursday – a week after the incident occurred at his mother’s house in the 1200 block of Penn Street. Baker and his wife also live at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The man who cried sword
4:19 p.m. — 4600 block of Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell. False report of a crime, misuse of 911. Five Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies across four patrol zones responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun being chased with a sword. The caller told the operator a...
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
WESH
Family, friends, law enforcement gather to mourn deputy accidentally shot dead by roommate
Family and friends and dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across Central Florida gathered at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island Friday in honor of Deputy Austin Walsh. "He's a kid that made everybody better. He loved the job," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Ivey says the 23-year-old...
WESH
Police: Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in daughter's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested and charged a mother with aggravated manslaughter in connection to her 7-year-old daughter's death. The Orlando Police Department said they arrested Viviana Caballero on Friday after establishing probable cause for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to investigators, Caballero brought her daughter...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
volusiasheriff.org
Death Of Man At DeLand-Area Residence Under Investigation
DEATH OF MAN AT DELAND-AREA RESIDENCE UNDER INVESTIGATION. Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a man’s death in a DeLand-area home this week. Deputies responded to 1964 3rd Ave. on Wednesday afternoon after another resident of the property discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive. Detectives learned...
fox35orlando.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
WESH
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
Man found guilty of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation theft in Seminole County court
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man has been found guilty of killing his ex-roommate over a stolen PlayStation video game console. A jury decided that Jake Bilotta lured Joshua Barnes to a home in 2018, and stabbed him several times. Bilotta had claimed self-defense. Bilotta told the...
Osceola deputies seeking officer-impersonating theft suspect
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help tracking down a man who they say claimed to be a police officer so he could get away with theft. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputes responded to the 7-Eleven...
fox35orlando.com
volusiasheriff.org
volusiasheriff.org
Off-Duty Deputy Arrested For DUI After Traffic Stop
OFF-DUTY DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER TRAFFIC STOP. An off-duty Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on a DUI charge late Saturday after she was pulled over in her personal vehicle in Seminole County. Deputy Julia Curtin was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper around 11:30 p.m. on...
Two students hit by a car in front of a Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two 14-year-old students were hit by a vehicle Friday morning, in front of Lake Brantley High School. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Sand Lake Road, right before classes began. The driver of the vehicle had a green light when they hit the...
leesburg-news.com
Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square
A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
