NFL considers rule changes for hits on defenseless players, roughing the passer

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
IRVING, Texas — At the NFL's winter meetings in Texas on Wednesday, a proposal was thrown out about, well, throwing a player out.

Team representatives asked the league office to prioritize exploration of policy updates regarding consequences for hits on a defenseless player. Two key possibilities: automatic disqualification and review.

The rule would not only protect quarterbacks, though an emphasis on keeping the league’s highest-profile, highest-activity position undoubtedly motivates conversation.

“QB goes down by a hit, obviously there’s a flag on the field,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. “Should that player be automatically ejected? Or should that be a reviewable play? That’ll be a topic of what’s reviewed, what should be reviewable.”

The league rulebook currently dictates a penalty be called if a player "initiates unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture." The category spans 11 different manifestations, including a player in the act of or just after throwing a pass; a receiver attempting a catch "who has not had time to clearly become a runner;" and a runner in the grasp of a tackler whose forward progress has been stopped.

Prohibited contact includes “forcibly hitting” a defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm or shoulder. Illegally launching into a player and lowering a head to make forcible contact also violate rules.

The guidelines are spelled out. And yet: Are the proposed consequences realistic?

Vincent wouldn't speak for the competition committee, but said he believes that such an ejection rule would be “very difficult” to implement with the speed of the game. Slowed-down replay clips routinely reveal more penalty-worthy conduct than live officiating. Should incidental conduct that comes with the fast-paced, physical game always warrant a flag?

“Don’t think that’s in the best interest of the game,” Vincent said. “The game should be called on the field. It’s played on the field. Replay is there to assist the clear and obvious. I think chasing perfection is a dangerous place to go for the National Football League and, frankly, for officiating. And that’s what happens with the cameras, replay. You begin chasing perfection, which is not a good place for the game.”

Vincent also addressed roughing-the-passer flag enforcement, also a top priority for league membership. Conversations about whether a coach can challenge roughing-the-passer calls will continue into the offseason. Vincent disagreed with a penalty called on Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips in last Sunday's game but generally believes that penalty has been called more accurately this season.

“The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,” Vincent said. “But they’re human. We will have an occasion where we will disagree, and I mentioned the Chargers-Miami game. Didn’t like that call. We thought that (Dolphins head coach Mike) McDaniel did what we are asking the coaches to coach and the players to actually execute. But I think that is the discussion.'

“We’ll bring back all the data, when it happens, how often it happens, how accurate is it? But I’ll be looking forward to this discussion.”

