Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
Last Minute Toy Store now open
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday.
TUTCO celebrates 50 years in business
Pictured above – TUTCO celebrated fifty years in business in Cookeville with a ribbon cutting. Pictured are: Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, Cookeville City Mayor Laurin Wheaton, Glenda Bradley, Dane Irwin, Joanna Strode, Dick Bond, Linda Bradley and Angela Bruce. Longevity attributed to family atmosphere. Cookeville – Friday morning,...
Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
THANK Our Emergency Responders, Especially At Christmas
(MURFREESBORO) ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ in the 911 Communications Center at the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office, 940 New Salem Highway. Sheriff’s dispatchers designed and created gingerbread houses to decorate the facility. Sgt. Tina Leinart shows the gingerbread house she made along with...
Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike
In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
Jelly Roll Donates Every Penny From Sold-Out Show At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena To Same Juvenile Center He Was Incarcerated In
Jelly Roll is certainly in the giving spirit this holiday season. Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently had a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena, which is by far the cities biggest arena. And not only was the room full of adoring fans, and the show included...
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Home Ring camera footage captures a porch pirate taking a package from the front door of Kayleigh Collins steps. Collins says she’d been anticipating a package all week and became worried when she received it, so she checked her home surveillance camera. “So, I...
Former Robertson County Sheriff Daniel King Dies, He Was 79
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Smokey Barn News has confirmed that former Robertson County Sheriff Dan King has died. King died at his home in Goodlettsville, TN on Wednesday after battling dementia for several years, he was 79. Born in 1943 in Nashville, TN, King stood 6’4”,...
Two Weeks Remain to Get Your New “Blue” Tennessee License Plate Before Your Old “Green Mountain” One Expires
DeKalb County Clerk James L. (Jimmy) Poss reminds you that if your vehicle has a Green mountain plate time is running out to replace it with the new Blue plate which began Jan 1, 2022. “After December 31, 2022 no vehicle should have a Green Mountain plate. Should a vehicle...
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
Veterinarian shortage impacting Beesley Animal Clinic
Silence is a rare thing to find inside the Beesley Animal Clinic in Murfreesboro. However, the facility's only veterinarian is out sick this week, putting the clinic in a bind.
HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston
High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
Lebanon Pike business owners concerned about safety after recent pedestrian crashes
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, three people were struck by cars attempting to cross Lebanon Pike.
