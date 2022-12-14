ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

WSMV

Last Minute Toy Store now open

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, TN
ucbjournal.com

TUTCO celebrates 50 years in business

Pictured above – TUTCO celebrated fifty years in business in Cookeville with a ribbon cutting. Pictured are: Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, Cookeville City Mayor Laurin Wheaton, Glenda Bradley, Dane Irwin, Joanna Strode, Dick Bond, Linda Bradley and Angela Bruce. Longevity attributed to family atmosphere. Cookeville – Friday morning,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

THANK Our Emergency Responders, Especially At Christmas

(MURFREESBORO) ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ in the 911 Communications Center at the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office, 940 New Salem Highway. Sheriff’s dispatchers designed and created gingerbread houses to decorate the facility. Sgt. Tina Leinart shows the gingerbread house she made along with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike

In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Home Ring camera footage captures a porch pirate taking a package from the front door of Kayleigh Collins steps. Collins says she’d been anticipating a package all week and became worried when she received it, so she checked her home surveillance camera. “So, I...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Former Robertson County Sheriff Daniel King Dies, He Was 79

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Smokey Barn News has confirmed that former Robertson County Sheriff Dan King has died. King died at his home in Goodlettsville, TN on Wednesday after battling dementia for several years, he was 79. Born in 1943 in Nashville, TN, King stood 6’4”,...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston

High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
LIVINGSTON, TN

