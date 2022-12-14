ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 7 Texas 46, Stanford 37 — Second Half

DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Texas edge Prince Dorbah announces ASU transfer

Prince Dorbah, who played a backup defensive edge role last three years at Texas after being ranked as the No. 127 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced Sunday he will transfer to Arizona State. As a redshirt freshman this year, Dorbah was credited with seven tackles including one for...
TEMPE, AZ
The Comeback

College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win

The Texas Longhorns just won the NCAA Volleyball Championship in impressive fashion. The top-seeded Longhorns finished the tournament with a sweep of fellow one-seed Louisville. UT hit them with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 defeat to clinch their third NCAA volleyball championship in program history. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball account tweeted in celebration. They said, “TEXAS Read more... The post College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Hoops Rumors

Texas, Oklahoma reportedly could leave Big 12 early

Texas and Oklahoma were expected to remain in the Big 12 through the 2024 season but apparently, something has changed. During the Big 12 meetings in Las Vegas last week, the long-standing narrative that OU and Texas wouldn’t leave early got busted. Now, it seems, both programs intend to make their exit following the 2023 season.
NORMAN, OK
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX

Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
GEORGETOWN, TX
US 103.3

Garth Brooks to Headline 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Garth Brooks has added a charitable show to his schedule next year. He'll serve as the headliner for the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, taking place at ACL Live April 27-28 in Austin, Texas. The Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala is a two-day fundraising event hosted by former Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Events in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas to one and all! Here are Christmas related events happening this month in Georgetown, Texas. Want to add your event to our guide? Fill out this form and we’ll get it added to our calendar!
GEORGETOWN, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy