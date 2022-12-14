Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).
Texas edge Prince Dorbah announces ASU transfer
Prince Dorbah, who played a backup defensive edge role last three years at Texas after being ranked as the No. 127 overall recruit in the 2020 class, announced Sunday he will transfer to Arizona State. As a redshirt freshman this year, Dorbah was credited with seven tackles including one for...
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
2024 Texas QB Target Raiola Back on Recruiting Market
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win
The Texas Longhorns just won the NCAA Volleyball Championship in impressive fashion. The top-seeded Longhorns finished the tournament with a sweep of fellow one-seed Louisville. UT hit them with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 defeat to clinch their third NCAA volleyball championship in program history. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball account tweeted in celebration. They said, “TEXAS Read more... The post College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas, Oklahoma reportedly could leave Big 12 early
Texas and Oklahoma were expected to remain in the Big 12 through the 2024 season but apparently, something has changed. During the Big 12 meetings in Las Vegas last week, the long-standing narrative that OU and Texas wouldn’t leave early got busted. Now, it seems, both programs intend to make their exit following the 2023 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Hill, 5-star LB and former Texas A&M pledge, announces commitment
Anthony Hill will be a Texas Longhorn. The No. 1 linebacker in the country in the class of 2023 made his announcement on social media on Thursday evening. He was originally scheduled to commit on Dec. 21 —the beginning of the Early Signing Period—but opted to announce his commitment a few days early.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
Radio Ink
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million
Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
hellogeorgetown.com
Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX
Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
The top industries and employers in the Austin metro area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Austin metro area with this guide to local business.
Garth Brooks to Headline 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala
Garth Brooks has added a charitable show to his schedule next year. He'll serve as the headliner for the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, taking place at ACL Live April 27-28 in Austin, Texas. The Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala is a two-day fundraising event hosted by former Texas...
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Events in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas to one and all! Here are Christmas related events happening this month in Georgetown, Texas. Want to add your event to our guide? Fill out this form and we’ll get it added to our calendar!
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
Deadly crash closes SH 29 in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said first responders are responding to the SH 29 crash near Wood Ranch Road. That's east of Wolf Ranch.
247Sports
