DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).

STANFORD, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO