ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UDlq_0jifu5WN00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him.

Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews requested by Trump and others over Pulitzers that had been awarded for stories about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The board ultimately rejected Trump’s request to revoke the 2018 national reporting awards, which were given to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post, saying the reviews concluded: “no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

2 Mississippi officers killed; shooter also dead, police say

Trump’s suit, which was filed in an Okeechobee County, Fla., court and reported earlier by Fox News, alleges the board acted with actual malice in issuing the statement with the aim of damaging Trump’s reputation, asking for an unspecified amount of damages.

Trump has long used the courts to go after his opponents and get attention for his own claims. It’s a pattern that goes back decades before his presidency.

The former president claimed the statement issued by the Pulitzer board included multiple falsities as he called the group the “establishment’s establishment.”

“On the facts known to Defendants at the time these reviews were allegedly conducted, it would have been impossible that a single objective, thorough and independent review would have reached such a conclusion, much less two,” the suit states. “Defendants knew this and published the Pulitzer Statement anyway.”

The 20 winning stories chronicle attempts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and the federal investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump has railed against the probe as a witch hunt for years, noting that some of the underlying allegations have been debunked. His complaint repeatedly attacks the winning stories as an “unprecedented media circus.”

The Hill has reached out to The New York Times and The Washington Post, which are not implicated in the suit, and the Pulitzer board for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WGN Radio

Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card collection

Former President Trump on Thursday announced a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing a day earlier that he would be making a “major announcement.” While some speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign, it was instead […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN Radio

Democrats press Jeffries to move quickly in picking campaign leader

House Democrats are urging their incoming leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), to move quickly in choosing the head of the party’s campaign arm, warning that a long delay will lend a strategic advantage to Republicans heading into the 2024 presidential cycle. Jeffries, who is poised to replace outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk reveals vague reason why Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz was suspended from Twitter

Elon Musk has said that Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz was suspended from Twitter because of what he called “prior doxxing action”. Ms Lorenz became the latest journalist to face suspension over the weekend after a string of bans targeting reporters who had recently covered or criticised Mr Musk. The Tesla CEO and Twitter chief held that the suspensions were solely for reporters who covered public information regarding his private jet - calling it “doxxing”. However, Ms Lorenz’s suspension came after she tweeted at Mr Musk requesting comment on a story she was working on with colleague Drew...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Abortion Priest Defrocked Over ‘Blasphemous’ Social Media Presence

The Vatican has defrocked a high-profile U.S. priest over alleged “blasphemous communications” over social media. Frank Pavone was previously under investigation by the diocese in 2016 for videotaping an aborted fetus he placed on an altar and posting it to two social media sites. “Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” read a statement by the Apostolic Nunciature of the United States, confirming the former Trump advisor’s dismissal from the priesthood on Nov. 9. Pavone took to Twitter on Sunday to lament the news. “So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!” the Priests for Life founder said. “The only difference is that when we are ‘aborted,’ we continue to speak, loud and clear.”Hi friends… So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!The only difference is that when we are “aborted,” we continue to speak, loud and clear.— Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 18, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy